2017 Oscar doc shortlist announced
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences on Tuesday announced its shortlist of 15 documentary features.
The documentary branch determined the shortlist from a pool of 145 submissions and will select the five nominees to be announced on January 24.
The 15 films are listed below in alphabetical order are:
Cameraperson
Command and Control
The Eagle Huntress
Fire At Sea (pictured)
Gleason
Hooligan Sparrow
I Am Not Your Negro
The Ivory Game
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made In America
13th
Tower
Weiner
The Witness
Zero Days.
The 89th Oscars will be held on February 26, in Hollywood.
