2017 Oscar doc shortlist announced

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences on Tuesday announced its shortlist of 15 documentary features.

The documentary branch determined the shortlist from a pool of 145 submissions and will select the five nominees to be announced on January 24.

The 15 films are listed below in alphabetical order are:

Cameraperson

Command and Control

The Eagle Huntress

Fire At Sea (pictured)

Gleason

Hooligan Sparrow

I Am Not Your Negro

The Ivory Game

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made In America

13th

Tower

Weiner

The Witness

Zero Days.

The 89th Oscars will be held on February 26, in Hollywood.