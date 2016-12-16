'Arrival', 'Doctor Strange' on Academy FX shortlist
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences on Friday unveiled the ten films that remain in the running for the visual effects Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards.
The films in alphabetical order are:
Arrival
The BFG
Captain America: Civil War
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Kubo And The Two Strings
Passengers
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
The Academy’s visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist.
All members of the visual effects branch will now be invited to view ten-minute excerpts from each of the films on January 7.
Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films, which the Academy will announce on January 24.
