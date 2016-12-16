'Arrival', 'Doctor Strange' on Academy FX shortlist

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences on Friday unveiled the ten films that remain in the running for the visual effects Oscar at the 89th Academy Awards.

The films in alphabetical order are:



Arrival

The BFG

Captain America: Civil War

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

The Jungle Book

Kubo And The Two Strings

Passengers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.



The Academy’s visual effects branch executive committee determined the shortlist.

All members of the visual effects branch will now be invited to view ten-minute excerpts from each of the films on January 7.

Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate five films, which the Academy will announce on January 24.