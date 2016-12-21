'Deadpool', 'Suicide Squad' on Oscars makeup & hairstyling shortlist

Academy on Wednesday also announced that 336 films are eligible for the best picture category.

The seven films in contention for this year’s makeup and hairstyling Oscar are: Deadpool, The Dressmaker, Florence Foster Jenkins, Hail, Caesar!, A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, and Suicide Squad.

All members of the Academy’s makeup artists and hairstylists branch will be invited to view ten-minute excerpts from each of the seven shortlisted films on January 7.

Following the screenings, members will vote to nominate three titles for final consideration.



The 336 best picture contenders satisfied the Academy’s eligibility criteria: feature films must open in a commercial motion picture theatre in Los Angeles County by midnight, December 31 and begin a minimum run of seven consecutive days; must have a running time of more than 40 minutes; and must have been exhibited theatrically on 35mm or 70mm film, or in a qualifying digital format.



Features that receive their first public exhibition or distribution in any manner other than as a theatrical motion picture release are ineligible.

The nominations will be unveiled on January 24 and the 89th annual Academy Awards take place on February 26 in Hollywood.