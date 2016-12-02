'Doctor Strange', 'Arrival' on Oscar VFX shortlist
The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences on Friday announced the 20 films in contention for the visual effects category at the 89th Academy Awards.
The list includes independently financed Arrival, which has just crossed $100m at the global box office, as well as Doctor Strange, The BFG and Rogue One.
The films are listed below in alphabetical order:
Alice Through The Looking Glass
Arrival
The BFG
Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Independence Day: Resurgence
The Jungle Book
Kubo And The Two Strings
Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children
Passengers
Rogue One
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Sully
Warcraft
X-Men: Apocalypse
The Academy’s visual effects branch executive committee selected the shortlist and later this month will select ten films to advance to nominations voting.
Nominations are unveiled on will January 24 ahead of the 89th Oscars ceremony on February 26.
