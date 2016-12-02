'Doctor Strange', 'Arrival' on Oscar VFX shortlist

The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences on Friday announced the 20 films in contention for the visual effects category at the 89th Academy Awards.

The list includes independently financed Arrival, which has just crossed $100m at the global box office, as well as Doctor Strange, The BFG and Rogue One.

The films are listed below in alphabetical order:



Alice Through The Looking Glass

Arrival

The BFG

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice

Captain America: Civil War



Deadpool

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Independence Day: Resurgence

The Jungle Book

Kubo And The Two Strings

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children

Passengers

Rogue One

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Sully

Warcraft

X-Men: Apocalypse

The Academy’s visual effects branch executive committee selected the shortlist and later this month will select ten films to advance to nominations voting.



Nominations are unveiled on will January 24 ahead of the 89th Oscars ceremony on February 26.