'Doctor Strange', 'Sully' among Cinema Audio Society sound mixing nominees

The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) on Tuesday announced nominees for the 53rd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2016.

Final balloting for Outstanding Sound Mixing will open online on January 25 and ends February 12.

The awards will be presented on February 18 in Los Angeles, when the CAS Career Achievement Award will be presented to production mixer John Pritchett and the CAS Filmmaker Award will be presented to Jon Favreau.

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Sully

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Secret Life Of Pets

Zootopia

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

13th

Gleason

O.J.: Made In America

The Music Of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma And The Silk Road Ensemble

TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES

11.22.63: The Rabbit Hole

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

The Night Manager: Episode 1

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

TELEVISION SERIES - 1 HOUR

Better Call Saul: Klick

Game Of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards

Mr. Robot: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx

Stranger Things: Episode 7 “The Bath Tub”

Westworld: The Original

TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR

Blackish: God

Modern Family: The Storm

Silicon Valley: Daily Active Users

Transparent: Exciting And New

Veep: Congressional Ball

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Hanoi)

Deadliest Catch: The Widowmaker (Part 1)

Grease Live!

Mars: Novo Mundo

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission To Educate Girls Around The World