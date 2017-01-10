'Doctor Strange', 'Sully' among Cinema Audio Society sound mixing nominees
The Cinema Audio Society (CAS) on Tuesday announced nominees for the 53rd Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2016.
Final balloting for Outstanding Sound Mixing will open online on January 25 and ends February 12.
The awards will be presented on February 18 in Los Angeles, when the CAS Career Achievement Award will be presented to production mixer John Pritchett and the CAS Filmmaker Award will be presented to Jon Favreau.
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Sully
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Secret Life Of Pets
Zootopia
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
13th
Gleason
O.J.: Made In America
The Music Of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma And The Silk Road Ensemble
TELEVISION MOVIE or MINI-SERIES
11.22.63: The Rabbit Hole
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
The Night Manager: Episode 1
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
TELEVISION SERIES - 1 HOUR
Better Call Saul: Klick
Game Of Thrones: Battle Of The Bastards
Mr. Robot: eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx
Stranger Things: Episode 7 “The Bath Tub”
Westworld: The Original
TELEVISION SERIES – 1/2 HOUR
Blackish: God
Modern Family: The Storm
Silicon Valley: Daily Active Users
Transparent: Exciting And New
Veep: Congressional Ball
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Hanoi)
Deadliest Catch: The Widowmaker (Part 1)
Grease Live!
Mars: Novo Mundo
We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission To Educate Girls Around The World
