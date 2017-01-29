Emma Stone, Denzel Washington in SAG wins

La La Land star confirmed as Oscar favourite; Fences director-star in crucial win over Casey Affleck of Manchester By The Sea.

Emma Stone star has been head-to-head with Isabelle Huppert in recent contests and took a big stride towards the Oscar at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

Meanwhile Fences star Denzel Washington delivered something of an upset in the leading male category as he beat Casey Affleck from Manchester By The Sea.

Viola Davis for Fences and Mahershala Ali for Moonlight confirmed their Academy Awards frontrunner status as they triumphed in the supporting categories.

Hidden Figures earned the ensemble cast prize.

In the television categories, The Crown star Claire Foy repeated her Golden Globes success with a win in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series contest.

Lily Tomlin collected the SAG Life Achievement Award.

SAG 2017 AWARDS WINNERS

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, La La Land

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Hidden Figures

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Orange Is The New Black

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Hacksaw Ridge

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

SAG Life Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin