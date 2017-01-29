Emma Stone, Denzel Washington in SAG wins
La La Land star confirmed as Oscar favourite; Fences director-star in crucial win over Casey Affleck of Manchester By The Sea.
Emma Stone star has been head-to-head with Isabelle Huppert in recent contests and took a big stride towards the Oscar at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.
Meanwhile Fences star Denzel Washington delivered something of an upset in the leading male category as he beat Casey Affleck from Manchester By The Sea.
Viola Davis for Fences and Mahershala Ali for Moonlight confirmed their Academy Awards frontrunner status as they triumphed in the supporting categories.
Hidden Figures earned the ensemble cast prize.
In the television categories, The Crown star Claire Foy repeated her Golden Globes success with a win in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series contest.
Lily Tomlin collected the SAG Life Achievement Award.
SAG 2017 AWARDS WINNERS
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, La La Land
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Hidden Figures
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Orange Is The New Black
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Hacksaw Ridge
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
SAG Life Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin
