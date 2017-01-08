Golden Globes 2017: All the winners as they happen

Moonlight, Manchester By The Sea and La La Land have been the awards season heavyweights, trading blows and earning kudos from the various critics groups and voting bodies.

La La Land begins the night with the most nods (seven) for best film – musical or comedy, actress for Emma Stone, actor for Ryan Gosling, director and screenplay for Damien Chazelle, score and song, City Of Stars. As of Sunday it ranked fifth at the North American box office on $51.7m after five weekends of release.

Lionsgate’s musical kicked off awards season last autumn with the Coppa Volpi best actress award for Stone at the Venice Film Festival. It was named best film by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) and took second place in the Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA).

Moonlight, named best film by the National Society Of Film Critics on Saturday, has earned six nods: best film – drama, director and screenplay for Barry Jenkins, supporting acting nods for Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris, and score. It ranks 21st at the North American box office on $13.3m after 12 sessions.

A24 distributes the drama in the US and has enjoyed plenty of awards recognition for its first fully financed feature. Moonlight earned best picture from LAFCA, while Jenkins added the group’s director prize to similar recognition from NYFCC. Ali has won best supporting actor from LAFCA and NYFCC, among others, and is nominated for a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award.

Manchester By The Sea begins the night on five nods for best film – drama, director and screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan, actor for Casey Affleck, supporting actress for Michelle Williams. The Amazon Studios drama has generated $33.8m after eight weekends through theatrical distributor Roadside Attractions and ranks 11th.

Manchester was named best film by The National Board Of Review, which also gave its best screenplay prize to Lonergan and the breakthrough male performance prize to Lucas Hedges.

Affleck picked up best actor awards from NYFCC and National Board Of Review, among others, and is nominated for a SAG award. Adam Driver won the LAFCA best actor award for Paterson but is not nominated for a Globe. Harris from Moonlight and Williams from Manchester are also in contention for SAG honours.

Divines, Elle, Neruda, The Salesman and Toni Erdmann compete for foreign-language honours.

Will Game Of Thrones win the best dramatic television series prize - or will a newcomer like Westworld or Stranger Things assume the throne? Can Transparent overcome Veep and Black-ish in the musical or comedy stakes… or will it be Mozart In The Jungle or Atlanta?

The Brits will be well represented on the night. Besides Harris for Moonlight, The Night Manager is in contention for best television limited series or motion picture made for television. Olivia Colman, Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie are also up for awards. Meanwhile, Florence Foster Jenkins, directed by Stephen Frears, received four nominations.

So now sit back and prepare for the 74th Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

The full list of nominations:



Film nominations

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Director - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge Of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell Or High Water

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City Of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana



Best Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

TV nominations:

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series - Musical of Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart In The Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. OJ Simpson

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series - Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane The Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, People v. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown - The People v. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie - The Night Manager

John Lithgow - The Crown

Christian Slater - Mr. Robot

John Travolta - The People v. O.J. Simpson

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld