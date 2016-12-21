'Moonlight' wins The Alliance Of Women Film Journalists vote

The awards season frontrunner earned seven awards including best film, best director for Barry Jenkins, best ensemble cast and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

The tenth annual AWFJ EDA Awards gave best adapted screenplay honours to Jenkins, while Moonlight also prevailed in the best cinematography and best editing contests.

Manchester By The Sea won two EDA Awards for best actor for Casey Affleck and best original screenplay for Kenneth Lonergan.

Ruth Negga was named best actress for Loving and Viola Davis took supporting actress honours for Fences.

Ava DuVernay won three EDAs for 13th in the categories of best documentary, best female director, and the outstanding achievement by a woman in the film industry award for raising awareness about the need for diversity and gender equality in Hollywood.

In the EDA special mention categories, Annette Bening and Isabelle Huppert tied for the Actress Defying Age And Ageism Award, while Huppert was honoured in the bravest performance category for Elle.