New York Film Critics Circle votes 'La La Land' best picture

Damien Chazelle’s Los Angeles-set musical wins top honours; Barry Jenkins is best director for Moonlight.

The New York Film Critics Circle announced on Thursday the winners of its 2016 awards, presenting its top prize to Lionsgate’s musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and adding further fuel to the powerhouse indie pair Moonlight and Manchester By The Sea.

Jenkins kept his awards season momentum going with the best director award for A24’s drama, while Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor and James Laxton was recognised for cinematography.

Amazon Studios’ Manchester By The Sea also won three prizes: best screenplay prize for Kenneth Lonergan, lead actor for Casey Affleck and supporting actress for Michelle Williams, who was also chosen for Kelly Reichardt’s Certain Women.

Isabelle Huppert claimed the best lead actress award for Elle and The Things To Come. Toni Erdmann was adjudged to be the best foreign language film, while Zootopia took the animation prize and O.J.: Made In America was named best documentary.

Full list of winners:



Best Picture: La La Land

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By The Sea

Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle & The Things To Come

Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Best Supporting Actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea & Certain Women

Best Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Cinematographer: James Laxton, Moonlight

Best Animated Film: Zootopia

Best Non-Fiction Film (Documentary): O.J.: Made In America

Best Foreign Language Film: Toni Erdmann

Best First Film: Kelly Fremon Craig, The Edge Of Seventeen

Best First Film: Trey Edward Shults, Krisha