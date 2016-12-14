By continuing to use the site you agree to our Privacy & Cookies policy

Viggo Mortensen, Emily Blunt in surprise 2017 SAG Awards nods

14 December, 2016 | By

The Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday dropped two surprise additions into the awards race as Manchester By The Sea led the way on four nominations.

Viggo Mortensen is among the outstanding lead actor nominees for his performance in Captain Fantastic, seemingly at the expense of Tom Hanks for Sully – snubbed again this week after the Golden Globes nominations.

However the greatest surprise of the day came in the lead actress category, where Emily Blunt is in the mix for The Girl On The Train in her first major recognition for the role this season.

The notable exceptions from that contest are Annette Bening for 20th Century Women, Ruth Negga for Loving and Isabelle Huppert for Elle. Loving and 20th Century Women were overlooked generally and did not figure in the ensemble nominations.

While historically SAG has not been a consistent champion of non-US talent beyond the UK, the omission of Hanks and Bening left some experts who spoke to Screen struggling to make sense of Wednesday’s announcement.

Insiders speculated that some of these aberrations may be attributed to the SAG-AFTRA merger, which has brought non-film experts into the voting mix and shifted focus away from contenders who were widely expected to make the cut.

Otherwise the expected players are in the running. Casey Affleck For Manchester By The Sea and Denzel Washington for Fences loom large over the lead actor contest, as do Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge and Ryan Gosling for La La Land.

The women’s race includes Natalie Portman for Jackie, Emma Stone for La La Land, Amy Adams for Arrival and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins in the 17th SAG nomination of her career.

Streep’s co-star Hugh Grant is among supporting actor nominees with Lucas Hedges for Manchester By The Sea and frontrunner Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, who earned three nods including ensemble for Moonlight and Hidden Figures. Michael Shannon misses out for Nocturnal Animals, as does Globe nominee Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Moonlight’s Naomie Harris is a supporting actress nominee alongside Michelle Williams for Manchester By The Sea, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures and Viola Davis for Fences. Nicole Kidman rounds out the quintet for Lion.

There are ensemble nods for Moonlight, Fences, Manchester By The Sea, Hidden Figures and Captain Fantastic, in a great day for that film.

In the television categories, The Crown earned three nods along with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Stranger Things, while both Game Of Thrones and Westworld picked up three apiece including a stunt ensemble nod.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on January 29.

Full nominations appear below:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea
Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic
Annalise Basso
Shree Crooks
Ann Dowd
Kathryn Hahn
Nicholas Hamilton
Samantha Isler
Frank Langella
George Mackay
Erin Moriarty
Viggo Mortensen
Missi Pyle
Charlie Shotwell
Steve Zahn

Fences
Jovan Adepo
Viola Davis
Stephen Mckinley Henderson
Russell Hornsby
Saniyya Sidney
Denzel Washington
Mykelti Williamson

Hidden Figures
Mahershala Ali
Kevin Costner
Kirsten Dunst
Taraji P. Henson
Aldis Hodge
Janelle Monáe
Jim Parsons
Glen Powell
Octavia Spencer

Manchester By The Sea
Casey Affleck
Matthew Broderick
Kyle Chandler
Lucas Hedges
Gretchen Mol
Michelle Williams

Moonlight
Mahershala Ali
Naomie Harris
André Holland
Jharrel Jerome
Janelle Monáe
Trevante Rhodes  
Ashton Sanders

TELEVISION PROGRAMMES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Bryan Cranston, All The Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra Mcdonald, Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill
Sarah Paulson, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
Claire Foy
Clive Francis
Harry Hadden-Paton
Victoria Hamilton
Daniel Ings 
Billy Jenkins 
Vanessa Kirby 
John Lithgow 
Lizzy Mcinnerny 
Ben Miles 
Jeremy Northam 
Nicholas Rowe 
Matt Smith 
Pip Torrens
Harriet Walter 

Downton Abbey
Samantha Bond
Hugh Bonneville
Patrick Brennan 
Laura Carmichael 
Jim Carter 
Raquel Cassidy 
Paul Copley 
Brendan Coyle 
Michelle Dockery 
Kevin Doyle
Michael Fox 
Joanne Froggatt 
Matthew Goode
Harry Hadden-Paton
Robert James-Collier
Sue Johnston
Allen Leech 
Phyllis Logan 
Elizabeth Mcgovern 
Sophie Mcshera 
Lesley Nicol 
Douglas Reith 
David Robb 
Maggie Smith 
Jeremy Swift 
Howard Ward 
Penelope Wilton

Game Of Thrones
Alfie Allen
Jacob Anderson 
Dean Charles Chapman 
Emilia Clarke 
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 
Liam Cunningham 
Peter Dinklage 
Nathalie Emmanuel 
Kit Harington 
Lena Headey 
Conleth Hill 
Kristofer Hivju 
Michiel Huisman 
Faye Marsay 
Jonathan Pryce 
Sophie Turner 
Carice Van Houten 
Gemma Whelan 
Maisie Williams 

Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown
Cara Buono
Joe Chrest 
Natalia Dyer 
David Harbour 
Charlie Heaton 
Joe Keery
Gaten Matarazzo 
Caleb Mclaughlin 
Matthew Modine 
Rob Morgan 
John Paul Reynolds 
Winona Ryder 
Noah Schnapp 
Mark Steger 
Finn Wolfhard 

Westworld
Ben Barnes
Ingrid Bolsø Berdal 
Ed Harris
Luke Hemsworth 
Anthony Hopkins 
Sidse Babett Knudsen 
James Marsden 
Leonardo Nam 
Thandie Newton 
Talulah Riley 
Rodrigo Santoro 
Angela Sarafyan 
Jimmi Simpson 
Ptolemy Slocum 
Evan Rachel Wood 
Shannon Woodward 
Jeffrey Wright 

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory
Mayim Bialik
Kaley Cuoco 
Johnny Galecki 
Simon Helberg 
Kunal Nayyar 
Jim Parsons 
Melissa Rauch 

Black-Ish
Anthony Anderson
Miles Brown 
Deon Cole 
Laurence Fishburne 
Jenifer Lewis
Peter Mackenzie 
Marsai Martin 
Jeff Meacham 
Tracee Ellis Ross 
Marcus Scribner 
Yara Shahidi 

Modern Family
Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
Julie Bowen 
Ty Burrell 
Jesse Tyler Ferguson 
Nolan Gould 
Sarah Hyland 
Jeremy Maguire 
Ed O’neill 
Rico Rodriguez 
Eric Stonestreet 
Sofia Vergara 
Ariel Winter 

Orange Is The New Black
Uzo Aduba
Alan Aisenberg
Danielle Brooks 
Blair Brown 
Jackie Cruz 
Lea Delaria 
Beth Dover 
Kimiko Glenn 
Annie Golden 
Laura Gomez 
Diane Guerrero  
Michael J. Harney 
Brad William Henke
Vicky Jeudy
Julie Lake
Selenis Leyva
Natasha Lyonne
Taryn Manning
James Mcmenamin
Adrienne C. Moore
Kate Mulgrew
Emma Myles
Matt Peters
Lori Petty
Jessica Pimentel
Dascha Polanco
Laura Prepon
Jolene Purdy
Elizabeth Rodriguez
Nick Sandow
Abigail Savage
Taylor Schilling
Constance Shulman
Dale Soules
Yael Stone
Lin Tucci
Samira Wiley

Veep
Dan Bakkedahl
Sufe Bradshaw
Anna Chlumsky
Gary Cole
Kevin Dunn
Clea Duvall
Nelson Franklin
Tony Hale
Hugh Laurie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sam Richardson
Reid Scott
Timothy Simons
John Slattery
Sarah Sutherland
Matt Walsh
Wayne Wilderson

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game Of Thrones
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld

53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin
 

 

 

