Viggo Mortensen, Emily Blunt in surprise 2017 SAG Awards nods

The Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday dropped two surprise additions into the awards race as Manchester By The Sea led the way on four nominations.

Viggo Mortensen is among the outstanding lead actor nominees for his performance in Captain Fantastic, seemingly at the expense of Tom Hanks for Sully – snubbed again this week after the Golden Globes nominations.

However the greatest surprise of the day came in the lead actress category, where Emily Blunt is in the mix for The Girl On The Train in her first major recognition for the role this season.



The notable exceptions from that contest are Annette Bening for 20th Century Women, Ruth Negga for Loving and Isabelle Huppert for Elle. Loving and 20th Century Women were overlooked generally and did not figure in the ensemble nominations.

While historically SAG has not been a consistent champion of non-US talent beyond the UK, the omission of Hanks and Bening left some experts who spoke to Screen struggling to make sense of Wednesday’s announcement.

Insiders speculated that some of these aberrations may be attributed to the SAG-AFTRA merger, which has brought non-film experts into the voting mix and shifted focus away from contenders who were widely expected to make the cut.

Otherwise the expected players are in the running. Casey Affleck For Manchester By The Sea and Denzel Washington for Fences loom large over the lead actor contest, as do Andrew Garfield for Hacksaw Ridge and Ryan Gosling for La La Land.

The women’s race includes Natalie Portman for Jackie, Emma Stone for La La Land, Amy Adams for Arrival and Meryl Streep for Florence Foster Jenkins in the 17th SAG nomination of her career.

Streep’s co-star Hugh Grant is among supporting actor nominees with Lucas Hedges for Manchester By The Sea and frontrunner Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, who earned three nods including ensemble for Moonlight and Hidden Figures. Michael Shannon misses out for Nocturnal Animals, as does Globe nominee Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Moonlight’s Naomie Harris is a supporting actress nominee alongside Michelle Williams for Manchester By The Sea, Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures and Viola Davis for Fences. Nicole Kidman rounds out the quintet for Lion.

There are ensemble nods for Moonlight, Fences, Manchester By The Sea, Hidden Figures and Captain Fantastic, in a great day for that film.

In the television categories, The Crown earned three nods along with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and Stranger Things, while both Game Of Thrones and Westworld picked up three apiece including a stunt ensemble nod.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on January 29.

Full nominations appear below:

THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester By The Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Captain Fantastic

Annalise Basso

Shree Crooks

Ann Dowd

Kathryn Hahn

Nicholas Hamilton

Samantha Isler

Frank Langella

George Mackay

Erin Moriarty

Viggo Mortensen

Missi Pyle

Charlie Shotwell

Steve Zahn

Fences

Jovan Adepo

Viola Davis

Stephen Mckinley Henderson

Russell Hornsby

Saniyya Sidney

Denzel Washington

Mykelti Williamson

Hidden Figures

Mahershala Ali

Kevin Costner

Kirsten Dunst

Taraji P. Henson

Aldis Hodge

Janelle Monáe

Jim Parsons

Glen Powell

Octavia Spencer

Manchester By The Sea

Casey Affleck

Matthew Broderick

Kyle Chandler

Lucas Hedges

Gretchen Mol

Michelle Williams

Moonlight

Mahershala Ali

Naomie Harris

André Holland

Jharrel Jerome

Janelle Monáe

Trevante Rhodes

Ashton Sanders

TELEVISION PROGRAMMES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Bryan Cranston, All The Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra Mcdonald, Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill

Sarah Paulson, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Claire Foy

Clive Francis

Harry Hadden-Paton

Victoria Hamilton

Daniel Ings

Billy Jenkins

Vanessa Kirby

John Lithgow

Lizzy Mcinnerny

Ben Miles

Jeremy Northam

Nicholas Rowe

Matt Smith

Pip Torrens

Harriet Walter

Downton Abbey

Samantha Bond

Hugh Bonneville

Patrick Brennan

Laura Carmichael

Jim Carter

Raquel Cassidy

Paul Copley

Brendan Coyle

Michelle Dockery

Kevin Doyle

Michael Fox

Joanne Froggatt

Matthew Goode

Harry Hadden-Paton

Robert James-Collier

Sue Johnston

Allen Leech

Phyllis Logan

Elizabeth Mcgovern

Sophie Mcshera

Lesley Nicol

Douglas Reith

David Robb

Maggie Smith

Jeremy Swift

Howard Ward

Penelope Wilton

Game Of Thrones

Alfie Allen

Jacob Anderson

Dean Charles Chapman

Emilia Clarke

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Liam Cunningham

Peter Dinklage

Nathalie Emmanuel

Kit Harington

Lena Headey

Conleth Hill

Kristofer Hivju

Michiel Huisman

Faye Marsay

Jonathan Pryce

Sophie Turner

Carice Van Houten

Gemma Whelan

Maisie Williams

Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown

Cara Buono

Joe Chrest

Natalia Dyer

David Harbour

Charlie Heaton

Joe Keery

Gaten Matarazzo

Caleb Mclaughlin

Matthew Modine

Rob Morgan

John Paul Reynolds

Winona Ryder

Noah Schnapp

Mark Steger

Finn Wolfhard

Westworld

Ben Barnes

Ingrid Bolsø Berdal

Ed Harris

Luke Hemsworth

Anthony Hopkins

Sidse Babett Knudsen

James Marsden

Leonardo Nam

Thandie Newton

Talulah Riley

Rodrigo Santoro

Angela Sarafyan

Jimmi Simpson

Ptolemy Slocum

Evan Rachel Wood

Shannon Woodward

Jeffrey Wright

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Mayim Bialik

Kaley Cuoco

Johnny Galecki

Simon Helberg

Kunal Nayyar

Jim Parsons

Melissa Rauch

Black-Ish

Anthony Anderson

Miles Brown

Deon Cole

Laurence Fishburne

Jenifer Lewis

Peter Mackenzie

Marsai Martin

Jeff Meacham

Tracee Ellis Ross

Marcus Scribner

Yara Shahidi

Modern Family

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Julie Bowen

Ty Burrell

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Nolan Gould

Sarah Hyland

Jeremy Maguire

Ed O’neill

Rico Rodriguez

Eric Stonestreet

Sofia Vergara

Ariel Winter

Orange Is The New Black

Uzo Aduba

Alan Aisenberg

Danielle Brooks

Blair Brown

Jackie Cruz

Lea Delaria

Beth Dover

Kimiko Glenn

Annie Golden

Laura Gomez

Diane Guerrero

Michael J. Harney

Brad William Henke

Vicky Jeudy

Julie Lake

Selenis Leyva

Natasha Lyonne

Taryn Manning

James Mcmenamin

Adrienne C. Moore

Kate Mulgrew

Emma Myles

Matt Peters

Lori Petty

Jessica Pimentel

Dascha Polanco

Laura Prepon

Jolene Purdy

Elizabeth Rodriguez

Nick Sandow

Abigail Savage

Taylor Schilling

Constance Shulman

Dale Soules

Yael Stone

Lin Tucci

Samira Wiley

Veep

Dan Bakkedahl

Sufe Bradshaw

Anna Chlumsky

Gary Cole

Kevin Dunn

Clea Duvall

Nelson Franklin

Tony Hale

Hugh Laurie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Sam Richardson

Reid Scott

Timothy Simons

John Slattery

Sarah Sutherland

Matt Walsh

Wayne Wilderson

STUNT ENSEMBLES

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin

