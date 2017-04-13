'Beauty And The Beast' crosses $1bn worldwide
Disney’s live-action tentpole reached milestone on Wednesday, becomes studio’s 14th film to do so.
In a press release on Thursday Disney said: “Beauty and the Beast fans around the world pushed Disney’s live-action adaptation past the $1 billion mark at the global box office, making it 2017’s highest-grossing film worldwide to date, the highest grossing live-action movie musical of all time and a global phenomenon.”
Executives had not released updated numbers at time of writing. By Wednesday the film stood at $993.2m worldwide, of which $557.3m came from the international arena and $435.9m from North America.
Bill Condon directed Beauty And The Beast, which also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kine, and Stanley Tucci.
Updated numbers to follow…
