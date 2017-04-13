'Beauty And The Beast' crosses $1bn worldwide

Disney’s live-action tentpole reaches milestone on Wednesday, becomes studio’s 14th film to do so.

In a press release on Thursday Disney said: “Beauty and the Beast fans around the world pushed Disney’s live-action adaptation past the $1 billion mark at the global box office, making it 2017’s highest-grossing film worldwide to date, the highest grossing live-action movie musical of all time and a global phenomenon.”

The live-action tentpole starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens added $9.2m worldwide on Wednesday to reach $1,002.4bn.

The film stands at $564.1m internationally and $438.3m in North America.

China is the lead market on $85.6m, with the UK next on $76.6m, followed by Brazil on $37m, South Korea on $34.4m, and Mexico on $28.8m.

Elsewhere, Beauty And The Beast stands at $28.4m in Australia, $26.8m in Germany, $21.4m in Italy, $20.2m in Spain and $17.3m in France.

Russia has delivered $14.5m, the Philippines $13.4m, Argentina $10.8m, and Indonesia $9.2m.

Bill Condon directed Beauty And The Beast, which also stars Luke Evans, Josh Gad, Kevin Kine, and Stanley Tucci.