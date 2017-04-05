'Beauty And The Beast' hits $900m worldwide

Disney’s live-action smash becomes 26th film to cross $400m in North America; will cross $500m international on Wednesday.

Beauty And The Beast generated a further $13.6m on Tuesday to hit $900m squarely on the nose.

The $401.1m North American running total established the film as the 26th film in history to cross $400m.

It currently stands at $498.9m from international markets and will cross $500m on Wednesday.

The lead market is China on $83.3m, followed by the UK on $66.8m, Brazil on $32.3m, and South Korea on $30.7m.

Mexico has delivered $27.2m, Germany $22.7m, Australia $21.6m, Italy $19.9m, Spain $17.7m, and Russia $14.1m.

Beauty And The Beast has reached $12.7m in the Philippines, $8.9m in Indonesia, and $8.3m in Hong Kong. It opens in Japan on April 21.

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the tentpole, which ranks comfortably as the biggest release of 2017 so far.

However it will face stiff competition for that accolade when Universal unleashes The Fate Of The Furious next week.