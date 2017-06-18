'Cars 3' secures pole position on $53.7m in North America (update)

JUNE 19 UPDATE: All Eyez On Me arrives in third place on impressive $27.1m.

Pixar’s Cars 3 raced to the top of the North American charts despite delivering the lowest debut in the 11-year franchise.

The family sequel opened in pole position on an estimated $53.7m in 4,256 theatres. However franchise fatigue could be setting in: the result was 19% down on the $66.1m launch by Cars 2 in June 2011, falling further to 25.3% when that number is adjusted for inflation to $71.7m.

Compared to the original Cars in June 2006, Cars 3 opened 20.9% off the pace, dropping to 26.1% against the original film’s $72.5m launch in real terms.

Warner Bros’ hit Wonder Woman dropped a relatively light 29.5% to second place on $41.3m and stands at $275.1m after three sessions, while Universal’s much maligned The Mummy reboot tumbled 54.2% and two slots to number four on $14.5m for $57.1m after two weekends.

Codeblack Films, Morgan Creek and Program Pictures’ Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me opened better than expected at number three via Lionsgate-Summit on $26.4m in 2,471 sites and stars Demetrius Shipp Jr as the late rapper. Voltage Pictures handles international distribution and the film grossed $4.1m from its first foray into 15 markets.

That led the openers, followed by shark thriller 47 Meters Down starring Mandy Moore at number five on $11.2m from 2,270, and Scarlett Johansson comedy Rough Night through Sony at number seven on a disappointing $8m from 3,162.

Focus Features opened Los Angeles Film Festival opener The Book Of Henry starring Naomi Watts at number 13 on $1.4m in 579 venues, while Maudie starring Sally Hawkins and Ethan Hawke opened at number 33 through SPC on $69,085 from 24.

The top 12 films generated $182.1m at the box office, up 31.1% against last weekend and down 19.1% against the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide release is Paramount’s Transformers: The Last Knight starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

Confirmed top 10 North America June 16-18, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (-) Cars 3 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $53.7m –

2 (1) Wonder Woman (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $41.3m $275.1m

3 (-) All Eyez On Me (Lionsgate-Summit) Voltage Pictures $26.4m –

4 (2) The Mummy (Universal) Universal Pictures International $14.5m $57.1m

5 (-) 47 Meters Down (Entertainment Studios) $11.2m –

6 (4) Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $8.9m $150.6m

7 (-) Rough Night (Sony Pictures) Sony Pictures Releasing International $8m –

8 (3) Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (Fox) Fox International $7.2m $57.8m

9 (5) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $5.1m $374.9m

10 (6) It Comes At Night (A24) A24 $2.6m $11.1m