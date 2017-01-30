Colombian 2016 box office hits record heights

EXCLUSIVE: Total grosses for the year climbed 7.9% on 2015 to reach approximately USD $174m.

The total number of admissions in 2016 amounted to 61.44m as El Coco topped the local charts on 1.15m.

Agente Ñero Ñero 7 (Agent Black Black 7) ranked second on 733,807 admissions, followed by Uno Al Año No Hace Daño 2 on 723,385.

Rounding out the top five were Usted No Sabe Quien Soy Yo on 637,903 and El Paseo 4 on 564,372.

The biggest release of the year in Colombia in terms of revenue was Warner Bros’ Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice on USD $8.2m.

The tentpole drew 2.5m admissions compared to Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory 3D, which attracted more admissions — 2.8m — but USD $7.9m at the box office due to exchange rate fluctuations and the spread of ticket purchases across venues where prices are uneven.

Third was Disney-Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War 3D on 2.17m admissions and USD $7.2m, followed by two from Warner Bros.

Suicide Squad 3D generated 2.22m and USD $7.1m, and The Conjuring 2 drew 2.4m admissions and $5.9m at the box office.

