Colombian box office hits record heights in 2016

30 January, 2017 | By

EXCLUSIVE: Total grosses for the year climbed 7.9% on 2015 to reach approximately USD $174m.

The total number of admissions in 2016 amounted to 61.44m as El Coco topped the local charts on 1.15m.

Agente Ñero Ñero 7 (Agent Black Black 7) ranked second on 733,807 admissions, followed by Uno Al Año No Hace Daño 2 on 723,385.

Rounding out the top five were Usted No Sabe Quien Soy Yo on 637,903 and El Paseo 4 on 564,372.

The biggest release of the year in Colombia in terms of revenue was Warner Bros’ Batman vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice on USD $8.2m.

The tentpole drew 2.5m admissions compared to Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory 3D, which attracted more admissions — 2.8m — but USD $7.9m at the box office due to exchange rate fluctuations and the spread of ticket purchases across venues where prices are uneven.

Third was Disney-Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War 3D on 2.17m admissions and USD $7.2m, followed by two from Warner Bros.

Suicide Squad 3D generated 2.22m and USD $7.1m, and The Conjuring 2 drew 2.4m admissions and $5.9m at the box office.

TOP FIVE LOCAL TITLES 2016

Title / Admissions

1. El Coco / 1.15m

2. Agente Ñero Ñero / 7 733,807

3. Uno Al Año No Hace Daño 2 / 723,385

4. Usted No Sabe Quien Soy Yo / 637,903

5. El Paseo 4 / 564,372

TOP 10 BOX OFFICE 2016

Title / Admissions / Box office in USD

1. Batman Vs Superman: Dawn Of Justice / 2.503m $8.25m

2. Finding Dory 3D / 2.786m / $7.96m

3. Captain America: Civil War 3D / 2.167m / $7.18m

4. Suicide Squad 3D / 2.223m / $7.09m

5. The Conjuring 2 / 2.4m / $5.97m

6. Ice Age: Collision Course 3D / 2.002m / $5.96m

7. Zootopia 3D / 2.054m / $5.93m

8. The Jungle Book 3D / 1.936m / $5.79m

9. X-Men: Apocalypse 3D / 1.539m / $5.04m

10. The Secret Life Of Pets 3D / 1.613m / $4.45m

 

