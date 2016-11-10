'Doctor Strange' to surge past $300m international threshold

Marvel Studio’s latest outing is expected to retain pole position at the international box office this weekend.

As of Thursday, Doctor Strange had amassed $273.5m through Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures International and $377.5m worldwide.

There is reason to believe the film will hold on to its number one slot in North America, too, a result that could propel it past $450m worldwide by Sunday.

Turning to the Disney stablemates, Pixar’s Finding Dory has reached $538.3m and Pete’s Dragon $65.2m.

Paramount Pictures International brass said Jack Reacher: Never Go Back stands at $64.2m heading into the weekend. The Tom Cruse action vehicle infiltrates eight markets in the coming days including Germany, Spain and Japan. Star Trek Beyond has drummed up $184.2m.

Tom Hanks starrer Inferno, the latest episode in the Da Vinci Code series, has taken $161.6m via Sony Pictures Releasing International.

The Girl On The Train has grossed $7.5m from Universal Pictures International territories and pulls in to Mexico, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay this weekend.

Horror sequel Ouija: Origin Of Evil on $35.7m opens in Russia and South Korea, while Andrea Arnold’s American Honey on $968k debuts in Spain.

Warner Bros Pictures International executives reported that The Accountant has grossed $43m, Sully $62.4m, and animation Storks $99.8m.