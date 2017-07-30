'Dunkirk' crosses $100m in second North American session

Valerian sinking fast; Detroit, An Inconvenient Sequel in strong limited launches.

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk held on to its top berth as The Emoji Movie delivered a so-so number two launch and Atomic Blonde opened in fourth.

Dunkirk slipped 44.3% and added an estimated $28.1m through Warner Bros for $102.8m after two weekends and has reached $234.1m worldwide.

Children’s title The Emoji Movie arrived at number two through Sony on $25.7m from 4,075 theatres. This was a decent result given the stated $50m production cost. Charlize Theron action film Atomic Blonde opened in fourth place through Focus Features on $18.6m on 3,304.

Luc Besson’s Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets continued its rapid terminal decline, falling 60% and three places to number eight in its second session via STX on $6.8m for $30.6m. The EuropaCorp sci-fi has amassed a little over $52m worldwide.

Universal’s comedy Girls Trip fell 35.6% and one place to third, holding well on $20.1m for $65.5m.

Annapurna scored a solid first North American release as Kathryn Bigelow’s Civil Rights drama Detroit arrived at number 15 on $365,455 in four venues for a $18,273 average. Will Poulter and John Boyega star and the film expands nationwide this week.

Meanwhile Participant Media’s documentary sequel An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power opened through Paramount at number 24 on $130,000 from four for an impressive $32,500 average that was not as high as that of the original in 2006 but bodes well for the weeks ahead.

Amazon Studios’ comedy The Big Sick continues to play well and has reached $30.4m after six weekend through distribution partner Lionsgate. It fell three slots to number 11.

Sony released the Hindi comedy Mubarakan at number 18 on $300,000 from 128, at the same time as it debuted in India on $3.9m. Well Go USA opened Wolf Warrior 2 – the weekend’s international champion – at number 22 on $190,000 from 53 venues.

The Yiddish language, New York-set drama Menashe arrived at number 29 through A24 on $61,409 in three for a terrific $20,470 average.

SPC’s Sundance pick-up Brigsby Bear debuted at number 32 on $45,060 in three, while Mexican filmmaker Ernesto Contreras’ I Dream In Another Language opened in a single theatre on $1,000 at number 39 through FilmRise.

The top 12 generated $142.7m, down 18.9% on last weekend and down 10.5% against the comparable session in 2016, when Universal’s Jason Bourne opened top on $59.2m.

This week’s wide releases are The Dark Tower starring Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba through Sony, and Aviron’s maiden release, the Halle Berry thriller Kidnap.

Estimated top 10 North America July 28-30, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (1) Dunkirk (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $28.1m $102.8m

2 (-) The Emoji Movie (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $25.7m –

3 (2) Girls Trip (Universal) Universal Pictures International $20.1m $65.5m

4 (-) Atomic Blonde (Focus Features) Universal Pictures International, Sierra/Affinity $18.6m –

5 (3) Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $13.5m $278.4m

6 (4) War For The Planet Of The Apes (Fox) Fox International $10.4m $118.7m

7 (6) Despicable Me 3 (Universal) Universal Pictures International $7.7m $230.4m

8 (5) Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (STX Entertainment) EuropaCorp $6.8m $30.6m

9 (7) Baby Driver (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $4.1m $92m

10 (9) Wonder Woman (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $3.5m $395.4m