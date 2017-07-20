'Dunkirk' launches early European assault

Christopher Nolan’s Second World War drama lands in 46 markets this weekend.

Dunkirk grossed an estimated $2.2m including previews from its first seven number one launches in Europe on Wednesday through Warner Bros Pictures International.

Christopher Nolan’s Second World War drama will challenge heavyweights War For The Planet of The Apes and Spider-Man: Homecoming as it touches down in 46 markets over the next few days.

The British director’s latest film takes place over the course of one week in summer 1940 as British and Allied troops evacuated the eponymous French town when they were surrounded by German forces.

The film debuted in France on $1.1m from 668 screens, while Scandinavia delivered $656,000 as Sweden dominated the region with 53% market share.

Dunkirk debuts in a further 24 territories on Thursday including Russia, South Korea and Australia, followed on Friday by the UK and Spain, as well as North America.

Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Aneurin Barnard, and Harry Styles of pop band One Direction lead a cast of new faces alongside Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, and Kenneth Branagh.

War For The Planet Of The Apes stands at $52.7m through Fox International and debuts this weekend in Mongolia. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie on $9.2m arrives in South Africa and Chile. Alien: Covenant has amassed $158.9m.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 stands at $590m through Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International with all markets opened. Cars 3 has grossed an early $93.1m and opens in Portugal.