'Fifty Shades Darker' opens on $100m international

Sing crosses $500m threshold at the worldwide box office.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Fifty Shades Darker debuted at number one internationally with $100.1m, making it the top release in 51 of its 57 territories and the fourth-biggest opening weekend ever for an R-rated film internationally. The worldwide total currently stands at $146.9m. Universal executives expect to see a notable boost in ticket sales due to the Valentine’s Day holiday early this week.

Germany had the biggest opening for the erotic drama with $11m, followed by the UK with $9.7m. France brought in $8.7m, while Brazil had $7.5m. There are four territories yet to open, including Japan on June 23.

Illumination Entertainment’s Sing exits the weekend on a high note, adding $7.5m for $235.5m. Combined with the $265.3m North American haul, the film reached the $500m milestone. The film holds at number three in the UK with $2.7m and is France’s number three in weekend three with $2.5m. The animation opens in China on February 17, Russia on March 2 and Japan on March 17.

Legendary’s The Great Wall brought in $2.7m from 33 territories for a total of $53.6m. China has generated $171m, bringing the international total to $224.6m. Matt Damon’s historical fantasy opens in 21 territories this weekend including, Australia, South Korea and Russia.

Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media’s A Dog’s Purpose, which Universal is distributing in 20 territories, grossed $1.4m in 10 for $10.8m. When added to the Mr. Smith territories, the international total is $13.8m for $56.4m worldwide.

Manchester By The Sea, which Universal is distributing in 11 territories, grossed $1.2m for $7.7m. The Oscar contender opens in three markets on February 16, including Italy.

Sunday’s Bafta best film winner musical La La Land, which Universal is distributing in Spain, added $875,000 to bring its 31-day total to $11m.

SONY PICTURES RELEASING INTERNATIONAL

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter added $6.5m this weekend from 58 markets for $110.4m internationally. The film rolls into Russia and Italy next weekend with its final market, China, debuting on February 24.

Executives are pleased with Asia’s regional total, which has reached $69.6m including a market-best debut of $490,000 in Vietnam.

T2 Trainspotting added $1.7m from the UK for its third weekend, bringing it to $16.9m. After its screening at the Berlinale, Danny Boyle’s sequel opens in Germany on February 16, Australia and Italy on February 23 and Spain on February 24.

Arrival took in $1.4m for $55.8m this weekend from 29 Sony markets, including South Korea where it added $819,000 in its second weekend for $4.1m.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Vin Diesel’s action sequel XXX: Return Of Xander Cage grossed $69.3m in 61 markets, powered by two new openers that included a number one debut in China on $61.9m and the second biggest IMAX debut in February in South Korea on and $2.6m, bringing the international total to $186.5m.

The next major release is Japan on February 24.

Rings grossed $9.6m in 44 markets with nine new openings, including a $677,000 first week haul in Spain. Brazil grossed $1.4m for $4.9m, Mexico has $843,000, followed by France with $719,000 – all in their second week of release. The horror sequel’s next major releases are Australia on February 23 and Italy on March 16.

Second World War spy thriller Allied brought in $1.1m from 14 markets including the new opening in Japan that added $833,000 for fifth place and boosted the international running total to $75m. It will be released in Brazil on February 16.

WARNER BROS PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

The Lego Batman Movie opened in 60 international markets at the weekend and delivered $37m, led by a number two $9.3m launch in the UK heading into the half-term holidays.

Mexico produced $2.6m in second place, Germany $2.3m in second, Russia $2.3m in third, Brazil $2m in second and France $1.6m in the top five, and Spain on $1.5m in second, and Italy $1.2m in second.

South Korea generated $746,000 and Argentina $707,000 in second.

LIONSGATE INTERNATIONAL

John Wick: Chapter 2 has amassed $10.6m from 41 markets in its initial international rollout, with Russia being the only major release. The Keanu Reeves action vehicle opened at number two in Russia with $2.5m, beating the performance of the first instalment, followed by the Philippines with $1.3m, the Middle East with $1.3m and Taiwan at $775,000.

The next major markets set to release this week are Brazil and Germany on February 16 and the UK on February 17.

La La Land brought in a further $11.5m from 73 markets despite no new openings, bringing the musical’s international total to $168.3m as it nears the $300m milestone with $294.3m.

The film became Australia’s highest grossing film ever in local currency after hauling in $13.1m in seven weeks, and has brought in $32.6m in the UK after five. The Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone romantic musical film opens in five new markets this month, including China this week, Denmark on February 23 and Norway and Japan on February 24.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Moana added $4.9m from 34 territories bringing the international total to $320.8m, while holding its position as the number one family film in Sweden, Denmark and Norway after two weeks in those territories. The animation opens in Finland this week and Japan on March 10.

The lead markets are France with $34.6m, China on $32.7m, the UK on $223.4m, Brazil on $21.6m and Australia with $18.5m.

Doctor Strange added $1.5m as the Marvel Studios film surged to $441.4m with all territories opened, while Rogue One: A Star Wars Story added $900,000 for $520.7m.