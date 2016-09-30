Fox unleashes 'Miss Peregrine's Home For Peculiar Children'

The children’s fantasy feature starring Eva Green debuts in approximately 65 territories this weekend day-and-date with North America.

Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children touches down in the UK, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, Spain and Scandinavia, among others.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story lands in India and the UK.

Latest figures put Ice Age: Collision Course on $341.2m, Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates on $30.4m and Morgan on $3.9m.

Pixar’s Finding Dory on $487.1m debuts in its final three markets in German-speaking Europe this weekend through Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International.

Pete’s Dragon stands at $49.7m and lands in Brazil, South Korea and Norway, while The BFG has grossed $49.6m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby arrives in Brazil and South Korea and through Universal Pictures International and the rom-com stands at $86.8m heading into the weekend.

Laika Entertainment’s Kubo And The Two Strings has grossed an early $13.6m and Illumination Entertainment’s Secret Life Of Pets South Africa-bound $464.6m. The Purge: Election Year has amassed $36.9m and debuts in Hong Kong.

Warner Bros Pictures International’s Sully has amassed $29.1m and opens in South Korea, while animation Storks has taken $23.7m so far and arrives in Spain. War Dogs on $35m opens in Germany.

Paramount Pictures International executives said on Thursday evening that Ben-Hur stands at $58.3m and Star Trek Beyond $178.8m.

The Magnificent Seven has grossed $30.9m through Sony Pictures Releasing International including MGM markets.

Horror hit Don’t Breathe has reached $40.4m while the R-rated animation Sausage Party stands at $26.8m.