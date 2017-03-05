Fox’s 'Logan' carves up North American rivals on $88.4m (update)

MARCH 6 UPDATE: Best picture Oscar winner Moonlight more than doubles theatre-count as running total climbs to $25.2m through A24.

The X-Men spin-off featuring Hugh Jackman in his final performance as the mutant stormed to the top of the charts over a lively weekend.

Logan scored the fourth biggest March debut and also stars Patrick Stewart in his swansong appearance as Charles Xavier.

The film dominated the international arena on $152.6m for a $238m worldwide debut.

Last weekend’s champion – the Blumhouse Productions horror film Get Out – slipped 15.4% to second place on $28.2m for $78.1m in the second session through Universal.

Lionsgate-Summit’s faith-based drama The Shack based on the publishing phenomenon and starring recent Oscar nominee Octavia Spencer opened in third place on $16.2m from 2,888. Open Road’s drama Before I Fall arrived at number six on a lacklustre $4.7m from 2,346 venues.

Lionsgate scaled back La La Land in tenth place by 322 venues to 1,411 as the romantic musical added $2.9m for $145.7m and stands at the cusp of $400m worldwide one week after earning six Oscars.

Meanwhile A24 expanded best picture Oscar winner Moonlight by 979 to 1,664 as the drama climbed five placs to number 13 and added $2.3m for $25.2m after 20 weekends in release. The film won three Academy Awards overall.

The top 12 combined for $173.2m and gained 55.8% on last weekend and climbed 15.1% on the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide release is Legendary and Warner Bros’ Kong: Skull Island.

Confirmed top 10 North America March 3-5, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (-) Logan (Fox) Fox International $88.4m –

2 (1) Get Out (Universal) Universal Pictures International $28.2m $78.1m

3 (-) The Shack (Lionsgate-Summit) Lionsgate International $16.2m –

4 (2) The Lego Batman Movie (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $11.7m $148.7m

5 (3) John Wick: Chapter Two (Lionsgate- Summit) Lionsgate International $4.8m $82.9m

6 (-) Before I Fall (Open Road) Good Universe $4.7m –

7 (7) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $3.8m $158.8m

8 (4) The Great Wall (Universal) Universal Pictures International $3.63m $41.4m

9 (5) Fifty Shades Darker (Universal) Universal Pictures International $3.56m $109.9m

10 (8) La La Land (Lionsgate) Lionsgste International $2.9m $145.7m