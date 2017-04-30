'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' rules international on $101m

Marvel Studios tentpole scores number one debuts in all but three of its 37 territories.

WALT DISNEY STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 generated $101.2m in its international launch, placing it ahead of debuts by Guardians Of The Galaxy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Thor: The Dark World in the same territories at today’s exchange rates.

The sequel directed by James Gunn was number one in all 37 of its territories except Portugal, Turkey and Vietnam, and opened ahead its 2014 predecessor in all markets except for Belgium. It is currently active in 58% of the international footprint.

In Europe, the film opened in the UK on $15.5m for 67% market share and the second biggest opening of the year behind Beauty And The Beast and the second-biggest opening day ever for a Marvel Studios release behind Captain America: Civil War.

In Latin America, Brazil delivered $6.9m for 50% market share, 75% ahead of Guardians Of The Galaxy.

The UK is the top market followed by Australia on $11.6m. Germany generated $8.3m, while France brought in $7.9m, Mexico $7.6m, Brazil $6.9m, Italy $4.1m and Indonesia $3.4m.

Spain produced $3.3m, the Philippines $3.2m, Thailand $2.7m, Taiwan $2.4m, and Malaysia and New Zealand on $2m apiece.

The superhero tentpole starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper will open in 16 additional markets including China, Russia, South Korea and Japan this week. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will debut in North America on May 5.

It earned $5m from 176 IMAX screens in 35 markets, a week prior to the North American and China launches. The UK led the way on $1.4m for an increase of 50% over the first Guardians film.

Like the UK, most markets saw a solid double-digit percentage increase in IMAX over the original, including a 139% rise in Turkey, 80% in Mexico and 73% in France.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 opens next weekend on 700 additional IMAX screens in 31 markets, including China and North America.

Beauty And The Beast added $17.2m for $662.4m internationally, bringing the global sum to $1.14bn. The live-action musical overtook Transformers: Age Of Extinction, Skyfall, The Lord Of The Rings: Return of the King, and Transformers: Dark of the Moon to rank as the 13th highest grossing film of all-time.

In North America, where it has grossed $480.1m, it passed Star Wars: Episode I to rank as the ninth highest grossing film.

Japan increased by 9% over its opening weekend to take the running total to $33.6m after 10 days. The UK is the number one market for the live-action tentpole on $87.4m, followed closely by China on $85.8m. Brazil has generated $40.8m, while South Korea stands at $37.2m, Australia $35.1m and Japan $33.6m.

Germany has amassed $33m, Mexico $29.9m, Italy $22.6m, Spain $22.4m, France $22.1m, Russia $14.6m, Philippines $13.5m and Argentina $12.4m.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES INTERNATIONAL

The Fate Of The Furious stormed past $1bn worldwide as a further 68.4m from 69 territories in the third international weekend propelled the running total to $867.6m.

The tentpole ranks as the tenth biggest international release in history and has stayed top in North America, where it has amassed $192.7m.

China added $20.1m for $361m (2.43bn RMB) as the action tentpole overtook the 2.42bn mark set by Furious 7 to rank as the biggest foreign film of all time in China and the second biggest of all time behind The Mermaid on 3.4bn RMB.

Get Out added $1.6m in 30 territories for a total of $21.4m internationally and $193.9m globally

The horror arrived in Israel and Poland on $124,000 and $160,000, respectively. The Netherlands is the top holdover at number six in its second week on $301,000 for $1m. The UK held at number seven in its seventh week on $203,000 for $112.2m. There are 28 territories to open including Australia, France and Germany this week.

Illumination and Universal Pictures’ Sing added $800,000 in 10 territories for $357.6m internationally and $627.9m worldwide. Japan is the animated musical’s highest grossing territory on $634,000 for $42.3m.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Split grossed $100,000 in 18 territories for $136.8m. Combined with North America’s $138.1m, the worldwide total stands at $274.9m. Japan will be the final territory to release on May 12.