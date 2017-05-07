'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' rules North America on $147m (update)

MAY 8 UPDATE: Tentpole makes it 15 out of 15 number one releases for Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 opened top in North America on a confirmed $146.5m through Buena Vista as the global running total reached $431.5m worldwide.

The number one debut means all 15 Marvel Cinematic Universe releases have opened top and the films have amassed more than $11bn worldwide.

The $145m debut by Vol. 2 in 4,347 theatres was 54% higher than the $94.3m mark established by the original in August 2014.

James Gunn directed the sequel to his hit and the returning cast features Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Copper, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, and Kurt Russell and Sylvester Stallone.

Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious was dethroned after three weeks at the top, although there was consolation for the $1bn-plus global smash as it crossed $200m, reaching $207.2m after four weekends.

Pantelion’s How To Be A Latin Lover fell 58% and two places to number four and has grossed $20.5m after two sessions.

Also in their second weekends, The Circle fell 56.2% and one place to number six through STX to stand at $15.7m, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion tumbled 67.5% and four slots to seventh to reach $16.3m.

The Orchard scored a solid number 16 debut for drama The Dinner on $655,493 from 505 venues.

A245 opened its marriage drama The Lovers starring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts at number 35 on $66,282 from four venues for an impressive $16,572 average.

Box office for the top 12 combined for $186.6m, up 119.6% on last weekend but down 20.1% on the comparable session in 2016 when Captain America: Civil War debuted on $179.1m.

This week’s wide releases are King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword through Warner Bros starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law, and Fox’s comedy Snatched with Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.

Confirmed top 10 North America May 5-7, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (-) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $146.5m –

2 (1) The Fate Of The Furious (Universal) Universal Pictures International $8.6m $207.2m

3 (4) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $5.9m $156.5m

4 (2) How To Be A Latin Lover (Pantelion) $5.14m $20.5m

5 (6) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $5.09m $487.7m

6 (5) The Circle (STX) IM Global $3.9m $15.7m

7 (3) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Great India Films) $3.4m $16.3m

8 (9) Gifted (Fox Searchlight) $2m $19.2m

9 (8) Smurfs: The Lost Village (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $1.838m $40.6m

10 (7) Going In Style (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $1.835m $40.5m