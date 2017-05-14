'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword' flops in North America (update)

MAY 15 UPDATE: Guardians 2 stays top as Guy Ritchie’s version of King Arthur debuts with just $14m.

Marvel Studios’ superhero sequel Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 maintained pole position in its second weekend and held off a decent debut by Fox comedy Snatched, while Warner Bros’ King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword flopped in third place on $14.7m.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 added $65.3m to reach $248.4m and the film also ruled the international waves. The global haul stands at $632.3m.

Fox’s comedy Snatched pairing Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn arrived in second place on $19.5m from 3,501 theatres, a decent return given the stated $42m price tag. The studio did not disclose marketing costs.

However the news was not good for Warner Bros’ King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law. It opened at number three on $15.4m in 3,702 venues and reportedly cost $175m to make, excluding marketing costs.

Even factoring in the $29.1m launch in 51 markets, the film appears to have little chance of breaking even theatrically.

Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious in fourth place stands at $215.1m after five weekends, while DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby ranks sixth through Fox International and stands at $162.3m after seven.

Disney’s Beauty And The Beast at number five has amassed $494.1m after nine.

BH Tilt opened the Latino-skewing drama Lowriders starring Demian Bichir in ninth place on $2.4m from 295 and costs were not disclosed.

Roadside Attractions opened Doug Liman’s sniper thriller The Wall starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena at number 15 on $898,013 from 541 sites

The top 12 releases combined for $127.2m and dropped 31.8% against last weekend, although it gained 2.3% against the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are Alien: Covenant through Fox, starring Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston; family film Diary Of A Wimpy The Long Haul through Fox; and Warner Bros drama Everything, Everything.

Confirmed top 10 North America May 12-14, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (1) Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $65.3m $248.4m

2 (-) Snatched (Fox) Fox International $19.5m –

3 (-) King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $15.4m –

4 (2) The Fate Of The Furious (Universal) Universal Pictures International $5.4m $215.1m

5 (5) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $4.8m $494.1m

6 (3) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $4.5m $162.3m

7 (4) How To Be A Latin Lover (Pantelion) $3.9m $26.3m

8 (-) Lowriders (BH Tilt) $2.4m –

9 (6) The Circle (STX) IM Global $1.8m $18.9m

10 (7) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Great India Films) $1.6m $18.9m