'La La Land', 'Hidden Figures' cross $100m
As Universal-Blumhouse Productions’ horror hit Split stayed atop the North American charts on an estimated $26.3m to surge to $78m after two weekends, a pair of Oscar contenders crossed the milestone.
Hidden Figures in third stands at $104m after six sessions through Fox and Saturday night’s PGA Awards winner La La Land in fifth climbed to $106.5m through Lionsgate after eight.
Foreign-language Oscar nominee The Salesman opened through Cohen Media Group at number 39 on $71,071 from three venues.
The drama is the centre of a brewing political storm after Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s decision to boycott the Oscars in response to US President Donald Trump’s raft of executive orders to curb immigration.
Universal’s A Dog’s Purpose, the embattled film that sparked a protest by animal rights groups after a recording emerged of apparent ill-treatment of a German Shepherd during filming, opened in second place on $18.4m from 3,059 theatres. It reportedly cost $22m to make.
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter scored the lowest opening of the 15-year franchise as it arrived in fourth place via Sony/Screen Gems on $13.98m from 3,104.
TWC’s adventure Gold has earned strong reviews for Matthew McConaughey but only managed tenth on its debut, grossing a lowly $3.5m from 2,166.
Overall box office for the top 12 generated $117.2m, representing a 7.2% drop against last weekend and a 5.8% fall against the comparable session in 2016.
This week’s wide releases are: Paramount’s horror Rings; and sci-fi adventure The Space Between Us from STX Entertainment.
Estimated top 10 North America January 27-29 2017
Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date
1 (1) Split (Universal) Universal Pictures International $26.3m $77.9m
2 (-) A Dog’s Purpose (Universal) Universal Pictures International $18.4m –
3 (3) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $14m $104m
4 (-) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Sony/Screen Gems) Sony Pictures Releasing International $13.9m –
5 (5) La La Land (Lionsgate) Lionsgste International $12.1m $106.5m
6 (2) xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $8.3m $33.5m
7 (4) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $6.2m $257.4m
8 (6) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $5.1m $520m
9 (7) Monster Trucks (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $4.1m $28.1m
10 (-) Gold (TWC) TWC International $3.5m –
