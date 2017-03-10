'Moonlight' crosses $20m through A24 international network

EXCLUSIVE: New York-based company also closing deals with distributors on horror film It Comes At Night.

Recent best picture Oscar-winner Moonlight has surged past a significant box office milestone through A24’s growing network of distributors, a little over one year after the company launched international operations.

The drama’s $20m international haul puts it at approximately $45.8m worldwide. A24 executives expect international grosses to finish on about the same level as the US, which to date has generated $25.8m.

A24 made its first foray as financier on Barry Jenkins’s drama, which it also distributes in the US. Besides the best picture Oscar for producers Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Adele Romanski, Moonlight earned best adapted screenplay for Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, and supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

International buyers include Altitude in the UK, Mars in France, Village Roadshow for Australia and New Zealand, Sun for Latin America and Spain, and Splendid for Benelux.



Meanwhile A24 has closed deals on another feature it is financing, It Comes At Night. Trey Edward Shults’s follow-up to Krisha will open through A24 in US on June 9 and stars Joel Edgerton, Riley Keough, and Christopher Abbott.

Village Roadshow will distribute in Australia and New Zealand, Universum in Germany, Mars in France, Mongrel in Canada, Sun in Latin America and Spain, Scanbox in Scandinavia, Gaga in Japan, and Splendid in Benelux.