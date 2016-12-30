'Rogue One' becomes third biggest North American release of 2016

DECEMBER 30 UPDATE: The sci-fi stand-alone from Disney-owned Lucasfilm added $16.6m on Thursday to reach $375.2m after 14 days in release and should cross $400m by Saturday.

The latest gross means Rogue One: A Star Wars Story vaulted three places to rank the third biggest release of 2016 in North America.

Only Disney stablemates Captain America: Civil War from Marvel Studios and Finding Dory from Pixar rank higher on $408.1m and $486.3m, respectively.

At its current rate, Rogue One will most likely pass Captain America to end the year in second place and has a shot at overtaking Finding Dory in January to become the highest film to be released in North America in 2016.

In terms of worldwide performance, the sci- fi added $33.9m for $687.7m to become the tenth biggest release of the year, while a further $17.3m from international markets propelled the running total to $312.5m.

Looking at the international markets, the UK is still top dog outside North America on $57m, followed by Germany on $31.1m, France on $26.7m, Australia on $24.5m, Japan on $20.2m, Spain on $11.4m, and Brazil on $11.3m.

Mexico has generated $9.5m, Russia $9m, Italy £$8.5m, Sweden $7.1m, Poland $5.9m, Denmark $5m and the Netherlands $4.8m.

Rogue One opens in its final major market of China on January 6.