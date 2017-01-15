'Rogue One' becomes top grossing US film released in 2016

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars stand-alone overtook Finding Dory in a weekend that saw Fox’s Hidden Figures hold on to number one in its fourth session.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped two slots to number four in its fifth weekend, however Disney executives will not be unduly bothered. The sci-fi added $13.8m to climb to $498.9m and overtake the $486.3m set by Finding Dory to rank as the highest grossing film released in 2016.

Awards hopeful Hidden Figures added an estimated $20.5m for $54.8m to rule the three-day portion of Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, while La La Land capitalised on its Golden Globes win to surge into second place.

A good weekend for Lionsgate saw the musical climb three places after expanding by 333 theatres to 1,848 and add $14.5m for $74.1m after six weekends.

Stablemate Patriots Day vaulted 24 places to number six as the Boston Marathon bombing drama expanded from seven to 3,120 sites on $12m for an early $12.9m after four sessions.

STX Entertainment’s horror The Bye Bye Man starring Carrie-Anne Moss led a trio of lacklustre debutants, opening at number five on $13.4m from 2,220 theatres. The film reportedly cost $7.4m to produce although marketing costs were not disclosed.

Arriving at numbers seven and eight were Paramount’s animation Monster Trucks on $10.5m on 3,119 and Open Road’s Jamie Foxx and and Michelle Monaghan crime drama Sleepless on $8.5m on 1,803.

Bollywood title OK Jaanu debuted via FIP in the top 30 on $244k from 121 sites. Paramount expanded Silence in the fourth weekend from 51 to 747 venues as Martin Scorsese’s religious drama climbed four slots to 16th and added $1.9m for a disappointing $3m.

Overall box office for the top 12 amounted to $127.6m, representing a 2% gain on last weekend and a 15.3% drop against the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Paramount’s thriller xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage starring Vin Diesel; M Night Shyamalan’s horror Split starring James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy; comedy The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone through High Top Releasing; and The Founder starring Michael Keaton via TWC.

Estimated top 10 North America January 13-15, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (1) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $20.5m $54.8m

2 (5) La La Land (Lionsgate) $14.5m $74.1m

3 (3) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $13.81m $233m

4 (2) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $13.76m $498.9m

5 (-) The Bye Bye Man STX Entertainment (STX International) $13.4m –

6 (30) Patriots Day (Lionsgate) Lionsgate International $12m $12.9m

7 (-) Monster Trucks (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $10.5m –

8 (-) Sleepless (Open Road) Open Road International / FilmNation $8.5m –

9 (4) Underworld: Blood Wars (Sony/Screen Gems) Sony Pictures Releasing International $5.8m $23.9m

10 (6) Passengers (TriStar) Sony Pictures Releasing International $5.6m $90m