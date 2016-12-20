'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' climbs to $388.1m worldwide

DECEMBER 22 UPDATE: The Lucasfilm sci-fi adventure added $31.2m on Wednesday according to Disney executives.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story added $16.2m from international markets to propel the running total to $182.9m.

In more good news for Disney executives, the stand-alone Star Wars film will overtake Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them on Thursday to rank as the tenth biggest North American release of 2016.

The North American tally climbed by $15m on Wednesday to reach $205.2m. The global haul has reached $388.1m heading into the holiday session.

Turning to international markets, the UK leads the way on $31.7m, followed by Germany on $16.4m, Australia and France each on $15m, Japan on $10.7m and Brazil on $7.4m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stands at $6.7m in Mexico, $6.6m in Russia, $6m in Spain, $4.3m in both Sweden and Italy, $3.4m in Poland, $3.1m in Indonesia and $2.9m in Denmark, which has been gathering pace over the last few days.

The last two major international launches are South Korea on December 28 and China on January 6.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International executives report that Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange stands at $427.2m, while Moana has amassed $128.5m and debuts in Austria, Germany and Italy. Pete’s Dragon on $66.2m opens in Japan this weekend.