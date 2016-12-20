'Rogue One' climbs to $357m worldwide within a week

DECEMBER 21 UPDATE: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story grossed a further $33.6m on Tuesday according to Disney estimates.

The Lucasfilm sci-fi adventure added $16m from international markets to propel the running total to $166.8m.

The UK leads the way on $28.2m, followed by Germany on $15m, Australia and France on $13.7m apiece, Japan on $9.8m and Brazil on $6.7m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stands at $6.3m in Russia, $6.2m in Mexico, $5.2m in Spain, $4m in Sweden, $3.9m in Italy, $3.1m in Poland, $2.9m in Indonesia and $2.7m in the Philippines.

The North American tally climbed by $17.6m on Tuesday to $190.2m. The global haul has reached $357m heading into the holiday session.

The stand-alone Star Wars film arrives in South Korea on December 28 and China on January 6.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story added $33.5m from global markets on Monday to reach $323.5m as Disney crossed the $7bn global box office threshold, marking the first time a studio has achieved the feat.