'Rogue One', 'Hidden Figures' vie for North American crown

Lucasfilm’s sci-fi reached $477.3m in its fourth session through Buena Vista thanks to an estimated $21.9m weekend haul that saw it square off against Fox’s Hidden Figures for pole position

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will overtake Finding Dory on $486.3m any day now to become the highest grossing film released in North America in 2016 and has crossed $900m worldwide.

However it may not end the weekend as champion after a terrific third weekend for NASA drama Hidden Figures starring Golden Globe nominee Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Janelle Monaé.

Fox expanded the footprint from 25 theatres to 2,471 and the film climbed 15 places to second on $21.8m for an early $24.8m. Final numbers on Monday will show whether or not this herculean effort was enough to topple Rogue One.

Screen Gems’ action-horror Underworld: Blood Wars starring Kate Beckinsale and Theo James arrived in fourth place on $13.1m from 3,070 venues.

This was by far the lowest debut in the 13-year sci-fi franchise and the 22% Rotten Tomatoes rating does not bode well for the weeks ahead.

Sunday night’s Golden Globe contender La La Land climbed two slots to number five in its fifth session as Lionsgate expanded the footprint by 765 to 1,515 and delivered $10m for $51.7m.

Globes contender Manchester By The Sea added $2.5m in its eighth weekend through Roadside Attractions to reach $33.8m and ranks 11th. Moonlight has grossed $13.3m through A24 after 12 sessions and ranks 21st.

The Jackie Chan Chinese action comedy Railroad Tigers arrived at number 25 through Well Go USA on $127.6k from 42.

Box office for the top 12 generated $121.2m, down 30.4% on last weekend and down 17.7% on the comparable session in 2016, when Star Wars: The Force Awakens held on to pole position for the fourth consecutive session.

This week’s wide releases are: STX Entertainment’s horror The Bye Bye Man starring Carrie-Anne Moss; Open Road’s thriller Sleepless starring Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan; and Paramount’s action-comedy Monsters Trucks.

Estimated top 10 North America January 6-8, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (1) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $21.9m $477.3m

2 (17) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $21.8m $24.8m

3 (2) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $19.6m $213.4m

4 (-) Underworld: Blood Wars (Sony/Screen Gems) Sony Pictures Releasing International $13.1m –

5 (7) La La Land (Lionsgate) $10m $51.7m

6 (3) Passengers (TriStar) Sony Pictures Releasing International $8.8m $80.9m

7 (5) Why Him? (Fox) Fox International $6.5m $48.6m

8 (4)Moana (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $6.4m $225.4m

9 (6) Fences (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $4.7m $40.7m

10 (8) Assassin’s Creed (Fox) Fox International $3.8m $49.5m