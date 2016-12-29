'Rogue One' hits $650m at worldwide box office

DECEMBER 29 UPDATE: The sci-fi stand-alone from Disney-owned Lucasfilm is bearing down on the top three box office hits of 2016 as it became the sixth biggest release of the year on Wednesday.

Studio executives reported on Thursday morning that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story climbed one place after grossing $18m to reach $358.6m from 13 days of release.

At this rate it will certainly overtake on Thursday the three films ranked immediately above it in the pantheon.

Fox’s R-rated smash Deadpool in fifth place has amassed $363.1m this year, Disney’s The Jungle Book at number four has grossed $364m, and Universal’s The Secret Life Of Pets in third place stands at $368.3m.

Beyond that lies Disney-Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War in second place on $408.1m and the leader Finding Dory from Disney-Pixar on $486.3m.

Rogue One added $19.9m internationally on Wednesday for $295.2m and debuted in South Korea in second place on $900,000. It generated $37.9m worldwide to reach $653.8m.

The UK remains the top market on $53.1m, followed by Germany on $28.8m, France on $25.2m, Australia on $23.1m, Japan on $18.9m, Brazil and Spain on $10.8m apiece, and Mexico on $9.3m.

Russia has generated $9m, Italy $8.1m, Sweden coming up fast on $6.7m, Poland on $5.5m, and Denmark and Hong Kong each on $4.6m.