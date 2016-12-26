'Rogue One' is sixth biggest North American release of 2016

Lucasfilm’s sci-fi grossed an estimated $96.1m over the holiday weekend as it vaulted to sixth place on $348.1m and set course for number three within the next few days.

Meanwhile Universal’s animation Sing debuted well, Assassin’s Creed flopped and Passengers scraped by, while in the limited arena Paramount launched Silence in fine style and propelled Fences into the top ten. Hidden Figures opened well through Fox.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story now ranks as the sixth biggest release of the year-to-date in North America on $348.1m and counting.

It will certainly vault another three places before year’s end to overtake The Secret Life Of Pets on $368.3m and rank third in the pantheon after three weeks in release.

At this rate the Star Wars offshoot could finish the year in second place if it passes Captain America: Civil War on $408.1m before January 1. If not, it will overtake that mark with a week and should pass the $486.3m set by Finding Dory a few days later to become the highest grossing film released in 2016.

Combined with a $47.1m international weekend that propelled the tally to $237.4m, Rogue One stands at $523.8m worldwide.

Sing debuted at number two on $56.1m in 4,022 theatres, rising to $76.7m since December 21 opening day. The film reportedly cost $75m not including marketing costs, which the studio did not disclose.

Sony Pictures’ sci-fi Passengers – a long-gestating project that had many glittering Hollywood names attached over the years before settling on A-listers Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt – delivered a disappointing number three debut on $23.1m in 3,478 sites, rising to $30.4m since December 21 opening day. The film reportedly cost $110m to produce before marketing costs.

Fox’s video game adaptation Assassin’s Creed starring Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons opened poorly in fifth place on $15m in 2,970 rising to $22.5m since December 21 opening day. This was well below what the film needed to set it on the road to profitability, given the $125m price tag not including marketing costs.

Fox comedy Why Him? starring James Franco, Bryan Cranston and Zoey Deutch arrived in fourth place on $16.7m in 2,917 and according to reports cost $38m to make.

Paramount’s Fences enjoyed a superb weekend and climbed 19 places to number six in its second weekend. Paramount expanded Denzel Washington’s awards contender from four venues to 2,233 and generated $11.4m for an early $11.6m.

Lionsgate’s La La Land ranks eighth on $17.6m after three, while Amazon Studios’ Manchester By The Sea sits in 12th place through theatrical partner Roadside Attractions on $21.1m after six. Jackie climbed two slots to number 13 in its fourth session through Fox Searchlight and added $1.9m for $4.2m after expanding by 264 to 348 sites.

Lion has begun to roar and climbed ten places to 14 through TWC, which expanded the footprint from 16 to 500 venues, adding $1.7m for $2.5m in the fifth weekend.

Fox opened the space drama Hidden Figures, the true story of three brilliant African American women who worked for NASA starring Octavia Spencer, Taraji P Henson and Janelle Monáe, at number 16 on $955,000 from 25 sites for a $38,200 average.

Paramount opened Martin Scorsese’s passion project Silence, a drama about the persecution of Christians in 17th century Japan starring Adam Driver, Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson, at number 24 on $180,000 from four for a $45,000 average.

Lionsgate opened Patriots Day starring Mark Wahlberg at number 22 on $241,306 from seven for a strong $34,472 average. SPC debuted Pedro Almodovar’s Julieta at number 25 on $151,906 from six for a decent $25,318 average.

Warner Bros’ crime drama Live By Night directed by and starring ben Affleck arrived at number 30 on $56,000 from four, while Focus Features launched A Monster Calls starring Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver and the voice of Liam Neeson at number 32 on $42,170 from four.

SPC debuted German foreign language Oscar frontrunner Toni Erdmann at number 33 on $30,972 from three.

Overall the top 21 combined for $261.7m over the holiday weekend. There are no new wide releases this week. Next up will be Sony / Screen Gems’ Underworld: Blood Wars starring Kate Beckinsale and Theo James on January 6.

Estimated top 10 North America December 23-26, 2016

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (-) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $96.1m $348.1m

2 (-) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $56.1 $76.7m

3 (-) Passengers (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $23.1m $30.4m

4 (-) Why Him? (Fox) Fox International $16.7m –

5 (-) Assassin’s Creed (Fox) Fox International $15m $22.5m

6 (25) Fences (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $11.4m $11.6m

7 (2) Moana (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $10.4m $183.5m

8 (7) La La Land (Lionsgate) $9.7m $17.6m

9 (3) Office Christmas Party (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $7.3m $44.3m

10 (4) Collateral Beauty (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $7.1m $18.1m