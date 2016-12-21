'Rogue One' is tenth biggest North American release of 2016

DECEMBER 22 UPDATE: The Lucasfilm sci-fi adventure was poised to overtake Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them on Thursday and enter the North American top ten pantheon.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story added $15m in North America on Wednesday to reach $205.2m. Thursday’s haul will see it pass Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them on $210.5m to rank as the tenth biggest North American release of 2016.

By Sunday it will have passed Doctor Strange in ninth place on $227.3m and has a shot at overtaking Suicide Squad in eighth on $325.1m and Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice at number seven on $330.4m by the end of the year.

The stand-alone Star Wars film grossed $31.2m worldwide on Wednesday to reach $388.1m, while a further .$16.2m from international markets propelled the running total to $182.9m.

The UK leads the way on $31.7m, followed by Germany on $16.4m, Australia and France each on $15m, Japan on $10.7m and Brazil on $7.4m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stands at $6.7m in Mexico, $6.6m in Russia, $6m in Spain, $4.3m in both Sweden and Italy, $3.4m in Poland, $3.1m in Indonesia and $2.9m in Denmark, which has been gathering pace over the last few days.

The last two major international launches are South Korea on December 28 and China on January 6.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International executives report that Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange stands at $427.2m, while Moana has amassed $128.5m and debuts in Austria, Germany and Italy. Pete’s Dragon on $66.2m opens in Japan this weekend.