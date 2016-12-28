'Rogue One' soars past $600m worldwide

The sci-fi stand-alone from Disney-owned Lucasfilm will become the sixth highest North American release of 2016 on Wednesday.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leapt two places up the annual pantheon to rank seventh after grossing $22.5m in North America on Tuesday to reach $340.6m, according to studio executives.

The sci-fi added $19.7m internationally on Tuesday for $275.3m and overall generated $42.2m worldwide to reach $615.9m.

It sits just behind Disney stablemate Zootopia on $341.3m in the North American roster and at its current rate will overtake the animation on Wednesday.

Ranking third, fourth and fifth are Universal’s The Secret Life Of Pets on $368.3m, Disney’s The Jungle Book on $364m and Fox’s R-rated smash Deadpool on $363.1m.

With four days of the year still to go, Rogue One will certainly pass these three to end the year as the third highest North American release of 2016 – a feat that will give Disney the top three spots.

Rogue One could well finish second if it passes the $408.1m generated by Disney-Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War. Disney-Pixar’s Finding Dory is the top release thus far on $486.3m.

The UK remains the top market on $48.9m, followed by Germany on $26.2m, France on $23.6m, Australia on $21.6m, Japan on $18m, Brazil on $10.2m, Spain on $9.8m and Mexico on $9m.

The sci-fi opens in South Korea on Wednesday and China on January 6.