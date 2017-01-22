'Split' earns M Night Shyamalan US box office crown on $40.2m

Universal’s horror film starring James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities soared to number one on its debut.

Split took from 3,038 theatres and marks Syhamalan’s first number one opening weekend since The Village in July 2004 and his first film since low-budget hit The Visit in 2015. Anya Taylor-Joy also stars.

The horror film finished way ahead of Vin Diesel starrer xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in second place through Paramount on $20m from 3,651.

Diesel’s return to the franchise was roughly one-third the opening of XXX in August 2002 when that debut is adjusted for inflation from $44.5m to $59.4m. XXX: State Of The Union, which starred Ice Cube, opened on $12.7m in 2005.

Meanwhile TWC released The Founder starring Michael Keaton in ninth place on $3.8m from 1,115 venues.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ranks sixth on $512.2m and crossed $1bn worldwide this weekend.

High Top Releasing opened comedy The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone in 18th place on $1.4m from 887. Animation The Red Turtle opened through SPC on $39.4k from three sites.

The top 12 generated $127.4m, down 0.8% on last weekend and up 22.1% on the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Sony/Screen Gems’ Resident Evil: The Final Chapter starring Milla Jovovich; TWC’s Gold with Matthew McConaughey; and Universal’s family film A Dog’s Purpose.

Estimated top 10 North America January 20-22, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (-) Split (Universal) Universal Pictures International $40.2m –

2 (-) xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $20m –

3 (1) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $16.3m $84.2m

4 (3) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $9m $249.4m

5 (2) La La Land (Lionsgate) $8.4m $89.7m

6 (5) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $7m $512.2m

7 (7) Monster Trucks (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $7m $22.6m

8 (6) Patriots Day (Lionsgate) Lionsgate International $6m $23.6m

9 (-) The Founder (TWC) TWC International $3.8m –

10 (8) Sleepless (Open Road) $3.7m $15.2m