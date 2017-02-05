'Split' stays top in North America, nears $100m

Universal-Blumhouse’s James McAvoy horror hit held on to pole position in its third session during a typically lacklustre weekend as film-going makes way for Sunday’s American football Super Bowl final.

Split grossed an estimated $14.6m as the running total climbed to $98.7m and retained its box office crown ahead of Paramount’s horror reboot Rings, which debuted at number two close behind on $13m from 2,931. The studios will release confirmed numbers on Monday.

Rings carries a reported production cost of $25m without details of marketing spend and combined with an early $15.2m international box office for a $28.2m global weekend launch.

While Fox’s Hidden Figures and Lionsgate’s Oscar frontrunner La La Land consolidated their $100m-plus grosses, Lion vaulted six places into the top 10 to rank eighth.

The Weinstein Company release, fresh from a successful Saturday night that saw Garth Davis collect the DGA’s first-time director award and Greig Fraser win the ASC cinematography prize, added $4m for a $24.7m running total after 11 weekends.

STX Entertainment launched the romantic adventure The Space Between Us in ninth place on a poor $3.8m from 2,812 venues. International licensing deals will mitigate the loss, however at a reported production cost of $30m without taking marketing spend into account (which was undisclosed) this was a disappointing debut. The early international gross stands at $1m.

SPC opened The Comedian starring Robert DeNiro at number 20 on $1.1m from 848 sites.

Magnolia Pictures scored a terrific debut for its acclaimed Oscar-nominated documentary I Am Not Your Negro at number 24 on $709,500 from 43 theatres.

Box office for the top 12 releases combined for $81.1m – a 30.7% drop on last weekend and a 1.1% drop against the same session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: The Lego Batman Movie through Warner Bros; Fifty Shades Darker from Universal; and Lionsgate-Summit’s John Wick: Chapter Two.

Estimated top 10 North America February 3-5 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (1) Split (Universal) Universal Pictures International $14.6m $98.7m

2 (-) Rings (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $13m –

3 (2) A Dog’s Purpose (Universal) Universal Pictures International $10.8m $32.9m

4 (3) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $10.1m $119.4m

5 (5) La La Land (Lionsgate) Lionsgste International $7.5m $118.3m

6 (4) Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Sony/Screen Gems) Sony Pictures Releasing International $4.5m $21.9m

7 (7) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $4.1m $262.9m

8 (14) Lion (TWC) TWC International $4m $24.7m

9 (-) The Space Between Us (STX Entertainment) STX International $3.8m –

10 (6) XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $3.7m $40m