'The Boss Baby' retains US lead; 'Smurfs' get the blues

Michael Caine heist comedy Going In Style off to encouraging start on $12.5m.

The DreamWorks Animation release soared to $89.4m in its second session through Fox thanks to an estimated $26.3m haul that saw off two new releases.

Smurfs: The Lost Village failed to make an impression, arriving in third place on $14m in 3,610 theatres for the lowest opening weekend of the six–year franchise. The global haul stands at $56m.

This compares to the $35.6m debut by The Smurfs the in July 2011, and $17.5m by The Smurfs 2 in July 2013. When adjusted for inflation, these two debuts amount to $38.6m and $18.3m, respectively. In both cases, international exceeded North American grosses by more than 300%.

New Line’s heist comedy remake Going In Style with Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin fared much better, opening ahead of expectations through Warner Bros in fourth place on $12.5m from 3,061 sites. Studio sources said more than half the audience was aged over 50.

This was an encouraging debut, given that the film reportedly cost $25m to make excluding marketing costs, and that the older target demographic does not typically rush out to see a film in its opening weekend.

By way of comparison, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel earned $6.8m in its first wide weekend in late May 2012 en route to a $46.4m final total, albeit on what was reportedly a $10m budget. Its May 2015 sequel opened on $8.5m and grossed $33.1m by the end of its run.

Pure Flix’s well-reviewed drama The Case For Christ arrived at number 10 on $3.9m in 1,174 venues and should continue to play solidly among the faith-based crowd. No budget costs were available.

Beauty And The Beast held firm at number two on $25m for $432.3m after four weekends and has been the key driver in pushing The Walt Disney Studios past $1bn worldwide for the year-to-date.

In its second weekend Paramount’s Ghost In The Shell continued its disappointing trajectory as it dropped 61% and two places to number five on $7.4m for $31.6m.

CHiPs dropped 64% and five places to number 14 in its third weekend, as the Warner Bros action-comedy added $1.4m for $17.2m.

Power Rangers from Lionsgate ranks six on $75.1m after three sessions. Fox’s superhero spin-off Logan ranks eighth on $218m after six, while Universal’s Blumhouse horror Get Out ranks ninth on $162.9m after seven.

FUNimation Films opened the Japanese fantasy Your Name. at number 12 on $1.6m from 3030 sits, while Fox Searchlight debuted the drama Gifted at number 15 n $476,000 in 56 sites. Fledgling distributor Neon opened Anne Hathaway monster film Colossal at number 28 on $125,809 from four venues. STX launched Lone Scherfig’s Toronto 2016 premiere Their Finest on $77,000 from four.

Box office for the top 12 combined for $114.5m, which dropped 30.4% against last weekend yet climbed 16.8% against the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Universal’s The Fate Of The Furious with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Charlize Theron; and the animation Spark through Open Road Films.

Estimated top 10 North America April 7-9, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (1) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $26.3m $89.4m

2 (2) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $25m $432.3m

3 (-) Smurfs: The Lost Village (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $14m –

4 (-) Going In Style (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $12.5m –

5 (3) Ghost In The Shell (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $7.4m $31.4m

6 (4) Power Rangers (Lionsgate) Lionsgate international $6.2m $75.1m

7 (5) Kong: Skull Island (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $5.8m $156.6m

8 (6) Logan (Fox) Fox International $4.1m $218.1m

9 (7) Get Out (Universal) Universal Pictures International $4m $162.9m

10 (-) The Case For Christ (Pure Flix) Pure Flix International $3.9m –