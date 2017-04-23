'The Fate Of The Furious' rules North America on $38.4m (update)

APRIL 24 UPDATE: Unforgettable forgettable on $4.8m; The Promise disappoints on $4.1m.

Universal’s juggernaut The Fate Of The Furious held on to pole position in its second session in North America as a confirmed $38.4m boosted the running total to $163.3m.

The action thriller starring Vin Diesel has amassed $908.3m worldwide and is expected to roar past $1bn this week.

While The Lost City Of Z jumped 18 places to number 10 in its wide second weekend expansion through Bleecker Street on $2.1m for $2.3m, the new arrivals were muffled.

Disneynature’s Born In China opened in sixth place on $4.79m in 1,508 theatres, while Warner Bros’ thriller Unforgettable starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson opened in seventh place on $4.78m from 2,417 and reportedly cost $12m to make excluding marketing costs.

The Promise starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale opened through Open Road in ninth place on $4.1m from 2,251 and cost $90m excluding marketing costs.

Sci-fi horror Phoenix Forgotten opened at number 11 through Cinelou Films on $1.8m from 1,592 and cost $2.8m excluding marketing.

DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby held firm at number two and stands at $136.9m after four weekends, while Disney’s Beauty And The Beast ranks third on $470.8m after six.

Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire opened at number 17 through A24 on a lacklustre $994,431 from 1,070 sites.

Box office for the top 12 combined for $94.4m, down 41.1% on last weekend and down 21.2% on the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are thriller The Circle starring Emma Watson, John Boyega and Tom Hanks through STX Entertainment; comedy How To Be A Latin Lover through Pantelion; and BH Tilt’s Sleight.

Confirmed top 10 North America April 21-23, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (1) The Fate Of The Furious (Universal) Universal Pictures International $38.4m $163.3m

2 (2) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $12.7m $136.9m

3 (3) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $9.7m $470.8m

4 (5) Going In Style (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $4.91m $31.7m

5 (4) Smurfs: The Lost Village (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $4.88m $33.4m

6 (-) Born In China (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $4.79m –

7 (-) Unforgettable (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $4.78m –

8 (6) Gifted (Fox Searchlight) $4.6m $10.8m

9 (-) The Promise through (Open Road) $4.1m –

10 (28) The Lost City Of Z (Bleecker Street) Sierra/Affinity $2.1m $2.3m