'The Fate Of The Furious' rules North America on $39m

Unforgettable forgettable on $4.9m; The Promise disappoints on $4m.

Universal’s juggernaut The Fate Of The Furious held on to pole position in its second session in North America as an estimated $38.7m boosted the running total to $163.6m.

The action thriller starring Vin Diesel has amassed $908.4m worldwide and is expected to roar past $1bn this week.

While The Lost City Of Z jumped 18 places to number 10 in its wide second weekend expansion through Bleecker Street on $2.1m for $2.3m, the new arrivals were muffled.

Disneynature’s Born In China opened in fourth place on $5.1m in 1,508 theatres, while Warner Bros’ thriller Unforgettable starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson opened in seventh place on $4.8m from 2,417 and reportedly cost $12m to make excluding marketing costs.

The Promise starring Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale opened through Open Road in ninth place on $4.1m from 2,251 and cost $90m excluding marketing costs.

Sci-fi horror Phoenix Forgotten opened at number 11 through Cinelou Films on $2m from 1,592 and cost $2.8m excluding marketing.

DreamWorks Animation’s The Boss Baby held firm at number two and stands at $136.9m after four weekends, while Disney’s Beauty And The Beast ranks third on $471.1m after six.

Ben Wheatley’s Free Fire opened at number 17 through A24 on a lacklustre $1m from 1,070 sites.

Box office for the top 12 combined for $95.6m, down 40.4% on last weekend and down 20.2% on the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are thriller The Circle starring Emma Watson, John Boyega and Tom Hanks through STX Entertainment; comedy How To Be A Latin Lover through Pantelion; and BH Tilt’s Sleight.

Estimated top 10 North America April 21-23, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (1) The Fate Of The Furious (Universal) Universal Pictures International $38.7m $163.6m

2 (2) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $12.8m $136.9m

3 (3) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $9.9m $471.1m

4 (-) Born In China (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $5.1m –

5 (5) Going In Style (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $5m $31.8m

6 (4) Smurfs: The Lost Village (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $4.9m $33.4m

7 (-) Unforgettable (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $4.8m –

8 (6) Gifted (Fox Searchlight) $4.5m $10.7m

9 (-) The Promise through (Open Road) $4.1m –

10 (28) The Lost City Of Z (Bleecker Street) Sierra/Affinity $2.1m $2.3m