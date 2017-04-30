'The Fate Of The Furious' rules third North American session on $19.9m (update)

MAY 1 UPDATE: The Circle disappoints; terrific debuts by How To Be A Latin Lover, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The Fate Of The Furious added a confirmed $19.9m though Universal in its third weekend to climb to $193.3m and crossed $1bn worldwide.

The action tentpole ranks as Universal’s fifth biggest film of all time globally and has delivered a superb performance as it prepares to cede authority to Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, which arrives in North America this week.

Pantelion delivered a record debut as comedy How To Be A Latin Lover starring Eugenio Derbez of Instructions Not Included fame and Salma Hayek scored a terrific number two debut on $12.3m from 1,118 theatres. Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell and Raquel Welch also star.

Bollywood release Baahubali 2: The Conclusion delivered a sensational result as it opened in third place through Great India Films on $10.4m in 425 venues. S.S. Rajamouli directed the Arka Mediaworks fantasy starring Prabhas.

However EuropaCorp-STX’s thriller The Circle starring Emma Watson, John Boyega and Tom Hanks disappointed, opening in fifth place on $9m in 3,163 venues. The film reportedly cost $18m to make, although production costs were offset by prior international sales through IM Global. STX distributes and markets in North America under its deal with EuropaCorp. Marketing costs were not disclosed.

BH Tilt’s sci-fi action release Sleight debuted at number 14 on an impressive $1.7m in 565 sites. The film reportedly cost $250,000 to produce, although marketing costs were not disclosed.

In its second weekend Warner Bros’ thriller Unforgettable fell 49.6% and three places to number 10 and stands at $9.2m.

After five sessions DreamWorks Animations’ The Boss Baby ranks fourth on $148.8m through Fox, while Disney’s Beauty And The Beast ranks sixth at number seven on $480.5m.

Box office for the top 12 combined for $82.8m for a 10.1% drop against last weekend and a 14.2% drop against the comparable session in 2016 when The Jungle Book held on to top spot in its third session.

This week’s wide release is Marvel Studios’ Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 through Buena Vista.

Confirmed top 10 North America April 28-30, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (1) The Fate Of The Furious (Universal) Universal Pictures International $19.9m $193.3m

2 (-) How To Be A Latin Lover (Pantelion) $12.3m –

3 (-) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Great India Films) $10.4m –

4 (2) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $9.4m $148.8m

5 (-) The Circle (STX-EuropaCorp) IM Global $9m –

6 (3) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $6.8m $480.5m

7 (4) Going In Style (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $3.61m $37.3m

8 (5) Smurfs: The Lost Village (Sony) Sony Pictures Releasing International $3.56m $37.9m

9 (8) Gifted (Fox Searchlight) $3.4m $15.9m

10 (7) Unforgettable (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $2.4m $9.2m