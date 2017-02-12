'The Lego Batman Movie' wins North American box office on $56m

Warner Bros’ family tentpole emerged top of a pack of new releases that included Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker and Lionsgate-Summit’s John Wick: Chapter Two.

The Lego Batman Movie grossed an estimated $55.6m, trailing the $69.1m 2014 debut of The Lego Movie original by 19.5%.

Universal’s Fifty Shades Darker arrived in second place on $46.8m, 45.1% behind the $85.2m launch of Fifty Shades Of Grey in 2015.

Only Lionsgate-Summit’s R-rated Keanu Reeves action thriller John Wick: Chapter Two beat its predecessor as it debuted on $30m, 52% ahead of John Wick’s $14.4m bow in 2014.

Paramount’s horror reboot Rings fell 55% in its second weekend and tumbled five places to number seven on $5.8m for $21.5m.

Bollywood release Jolly Llb 2 arrived at number 16 through FIP on $780,000 from 173 sites.

The top 12 generated $176.9m at the box office, marking a 119% gain on last weekend and a 20% drop against the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Legendary’ The Great Wall starring Matt Damon through Universal; horror title A Cure For Wellness via Fox; and the New Line comedy Fist Fight through Warner Bros.

Estimated top 10 North America February 10-12, 2017

Film (Dist) / Est wkd gross / Est total to date

1 (-) The Lego Batman Movie (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $55.6m –

2 (-) Fifty Shades Darker (Universal) Universal Pictures International $46.8m –

3 (-) John Wick: Chapter Two (Lionsgate- Summit) Lionsgate International $30m –

4 (1) Split (Universal) Universal Pictures International $9.3m $112.3m

5 (4) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $8m $131.5m

6 (3) A Dog’s Purpose (Universal) Universal Pictures International $7.4m $42.6m

7 (2) Rings (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $5.8m $21.5m

8 (5) La La Land (Lionsgate) Lionsgste International $5m $126m

9 (10) Lion (TWC) TWC International $4.1m $30.4m

10 (9) The Space Between Us (STX Entertainment) STX International $1.8m $6.6m