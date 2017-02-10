'XXX: Return Of Xander Cage' in record China bow

Paramount’s action thriller starring Vin Diesel roared into China on Friday on $21.3m.

The studio said the one-day gross was the biggest for a Hollywood release in February and set up the film for a $50m-plus opening weekend haul.

XXX: Return Of Xander Cage had grossed more than $116.9m internationally by Friday and the China opening day propels the running total past $138.2m.

Diesel stars in the third chapter of the spy thriller franchise as an extreme athlete turned government operative who comes out of self-imposed exile to tackle the deadly Xiang and recover a sinister weapon known as Pandora’s Box.