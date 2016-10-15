Busan’s New Currents Award goes to 'Knife', 'Donor'

The 21st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) wrapped on Saturday with its New Currents Award going to two Chinese debut features - Wang Xuebo’s The Knife In The Clear Water and Zang Qiwu’s The Donor.

Running Oct 6-15 in the aftermath of a typhoon and dealing with a partial industry boycott and smaller operating budget, the festival saw a subdued atmosphere with total attendance down 27% from last year to 165,149 this year.

Accredited attendees were down 40% to 5,759 this year, including 1,381 market badge holders and excluding press.

Malian director Souleymane Cisse headed the New Currents jury, joined by Indian producer Guneet Monga, International Film Festival Rotterdam festival director Bero Beyer, Korean-Chinese director Zhang Lu and Iranian director Mahmoud Kalari.

They described The Knife In The Clear Water as “a poetic parable on grief and freedom” and praised The Donor for its “serene maturity” as an “excellently scripted film” that “plays as much on the images as on the immaculate timing and superb acting.”

The jury gave a Special Mention to Navid Mahmoudi’s Parting saying they wanted “to recognise his courage of realising as an Afghani-Iranian filmmaker his debut film about Afghani refugees in Iran.”

BIFF closed with the international premiere of Hussein Hassan’s Iraq-Germany-Qatar co-production The Dark Wind.

BIFF screened 299 films from 69 countries – two less titles than initially announced because of DCP traffic problems, according to organisers.

FULL AWARDS LIST

New Currents Award

The Knife In The Clear Water (China) Wang Xuebo

The Donor (China) Zang Qiwu

New Currents Special Mention

Parting (Afghanistan) Navid Mahmoudi

BIFF Mecenat Award - Korea

Neighborhood (Korea) Sung Seungtaek

BIFF Mecenat Award - Asia

The Crescent Rising (Philippines) Sheron Dayoc

Sonje Award - Korea

Viewer (Korea) Kim Soyoun

Sonje Award - Asia

Off-season (Kazakhstan) Yelzat Eskendir

Sonje Award - Special Mention

The Doomed Way (China) Guo Sanpi

Actor of the Year

Jane (Korean) Gu Gyohwan

Actress of the Year

Jane (Korea) Lee Minji

KNN Award

In Between Seasons (Korea) Lee Dong-eun

Busan Bank Award

Night Of A 1000 Hours (Germany) Virgil Widrich

Citizen Critics’ Award

Jamsil (Korea) Lee Wanmin

Vision Director Award

Autumn, Autumn (Korea) Jang Woojin

Hyeon’s Quartet (Korea) Ahn Seonkyoung

Daemyung Culture Wave Award

Yongsoon (Korea) Shin Joon

CGV Art House Award

Jane (Korea) Cho Hyunhoon

Busan Cinephile Award

The Apology (Canada) Tiffany Hsiung

NETPAC Award

Merry Christmas Mr. Mo (Korea) Lim Dae Hyung

FIPRESCI Award

White Ant (Taiwan) Chu Hsien-Che

Korean Cinema Award

Laurence Herszberg, director general of Forum des Images, France