HKIFF to screen all seven of Edward Yang’s films

Festival to host a retrospective of the work of late Taiwanese filmmaker.

This year’s Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF, April 11-25) is presenting a retrospective of the work of late Taiwanese filmmaker Edward Yang.

Entitled ‘Edward Yang, 10-year Commemoration’, the tribute will screen all seven of Yang’s films, including newly restored versions of Taipei Story (1985) and A Brighter Summer Day (1991).

One of the most influential filmmakers in Asian cinema, Yang was a pioneering figure in the New Taiwanese Cinema movement of the 1980s, alongside directors such as Hou Hsiao-hsien and Tsai Ming-liang. He won best director at Cannes in 2000 for A One And A Two (Yi Yi).

He died in 2007 at the age of 60 following a seven-year struggle with cancer.

Hsiao Yeh, Yang’s long-time collaborator and screenwriter on his 1986 film The Terrorizers, and Yang’s widow Kaili Peng, who wrote the original score for A One And A Two, will both attend HKIFF to talk about his work and meet the audience.

Yang’s films also include his debut, That Day, On the Beach (1983) and two satirical comedies, A Confucian Confusion (1994) and Mahjong (1996).

HKIFF will also publish a revised edition of its original programme catalogue, ‘The One and Only, Edward Yang’, which was published in 2008.