'Neruda', 'The Untamed' to screen at AFI FEST

Pablo Larrain’s Chilean foreign language Oscar contender and Amat Escalante’s latest film will feature among the festival’s World Cinema selection.

Joining Neruda (pictured) and The Untamed on AFI FEST’s 33-strong programme are Bertrand Bonello’s Nocturama selection, Denis Côté’s Boris Without Beatrice, Pedro Almodóvar’s Julieta, Thomas Vinterberg’s The Commune, Yang Chao’s Crosscurrent, Death In Sarajevo from Danis Tanović, and Juho Kuosmanen’s The Happiest Day In The Life Of Olli Mäki.

Cinema’s Legacy highlights include Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane (1941), Ida Lupino’s The Hitch-Hiker (1953), Carmen Jones (1954) starring Dorothy Dandridge, and Julie Dash’s Daughters Of The Dust.

The inaugural Masters In Conversation series features screenings followed by on-stage talks for Raoul Peck’s I Am Not Your Negro, Lav Diaz’s The Woman Who Left, and Gianfranco Rosi’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner Fire At Sea.

AFI FEST runs from November 10-17. Click here for the full line-ups announced on Wednesday.