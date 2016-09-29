US Briefs: Fire At Sea to screen at Morelia's Berlinale Spotlight 

Plus: Samuel Goldwyn acquires Nerdland; Academy unveils Nicholl Fellows

Gianfranco Rosi’s Golden Bear winner Fire At Sea will screen under the umbrella of Berlinale Spotlight at the 14th Morelia International Film Festival in Mexico next month.

The initiative is part of a dedicated programme backed by the support of the Goethe-Institut that marks the Year Of Germany In Mexico 2016/2017,

The jointly curated selection includes films from all sections of this year’s Berlinale such as Mia Hansen-Løve’s Things To Come and Mahmoud Sabbagh’s Barakah Meets Barakah.

Programming covers a retrospective of filmmaker and actor Reinhold Schünzel, who directed Viktor Und Viktoria in 1933 before he emigrated to the US in 1937, and selections by special guest Sebastian Schipper

Morelia runs from October 21-30. Click here for full details.