Sundance: Refinery29, TNT strike anthology deal 

The partners on Monday announced at Sundance a new season of the Shatterbox Anthology film series that backed Kristen Stewart’s directing debut Come Swim.

The series is designed to showcase the next cycle of female storytellers and is consistent with Refinery29’s mission to support female voices.

The filmmakers received creative support from the Sundance Institute’s Women At Sundance programme and the anthology will air on TV as well as on Refinery 29 and TNT’s social and digital platforms.

Shatterbox Anthology talent will also have the opportunity to potentially work with and develop creative projects for cable channel TNT, whose owner Turner recently invested in Refinery29.

Besides Stewart’s Come Swim (pictured), which screens again in Park City on Wednesday and Saturday this week, the anthology includes Anu Valia’s Sundance premiere Lucia, Before And After, which screens again on Tuesday and Friday. Chlöe Sevigny’s Kitty debuted in Cannes last year.



“A top priority at TNT is to ensure the talent behind our shows represent the diversity of our audience,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice-president of original programming for TNT.

“We jumped at the opportunity to work with Refinery29 to identify and support female filmmakers so we can grow the ranks of female directors on our shows and raise their profiles across the business.



“The Shatterbox Anthology series will also connect fans of great storytelling with our brand in new ways and across more touch points.”



“The Shatterbox Anthology is an incredibly meaningful initiative and we are thrilled that TNT is not only acknowledging the importance of investing in female makers, but supporting the evolution of this programme,” said Refinery29 chief content officer Amy Emmerich.



“This partnership will allow these filmmakers more opportunities to battle gender bias, build upon their career in the entertainment landscape, and create a platform to tell meaningful stories. Refinery29’s mission is focused on ensuring that women are seen and heard, and we are excited to work with brands who want to fight for those goals alongside us.”



Refinery29 said to date Shatterbox Anthology content has generated more than 10m views across all its platforms.





