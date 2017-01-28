Sundance: 'City Of Ghosts', 'Bushwick', 'Beach Rats' find homes

Deals continued to trickle in over closing weekend.

Amazon Studios has acquired all worldwide rights to Matthew Heineman’s ISIS documentary.

The A&E IndieFilms selection screened in U.S. Documentary Competition and centres on the anonymous Syrian citizen journalists of the Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently movement who rallied together after ISIS took over their land.

Amazon Studios plans “a robust theatrical release and awards campaign” this year.

Our Time Projects produced and Alex Gibney served as executive producer with A&E Studios’ Molly Thompson, Robert Sharenow and Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Maiken Baird, David Fialkow and Stacey Offman.

Cinetic Media brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers. A&E retains television rights after the theatrical run.

Meanwhile XYZ Films and WME Global have licensed US rights to action thriller Bushwick to RLJ Entertainment in a seven-figure theatrical deal.

Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott directed Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow in the story of a former soldier who helps a young woman after civil war breaks out in the US.